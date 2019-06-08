5 foods for instant energy when you are feeling low

A persistent feeling of exhaustion and irritability are symptoms of burning out, and if you’ve been feeling low, remember:Food plays a great role in mood elevation. This is what to eat for the body and for the mind.

Good fats: Good fats are found in nuts (almonds, walnuts and pistachios), seeds (flaxseeds) and fish (salmon and mackerel) to perk up your energy levels.

Power-packed breakfast: Skipping breakfast (or in fact any meal) is a recipe for fatigue. Try to include proteins like eggs and complex carbohydrates like oats or wholewheat bread in your breakfast for more energy. Almonds, milk and bananas are rich in tryptophan which signals the brain to release serotonin, the happy hormone.

A bowl of sprouts: For a quick boost of energy, add some sprouts on your plate. Enzymes get greatly activated in the sprouting process and it is proven that absence of enzymes produces a tired, run-down feeling.

Eat mangoes: Mangoes, rich in magnesium, are known to be stress busters and muscle relaxants. Better still, have a glass of mango shake, for some calcium and B vitamins, which will help you sleep better and have a calming effect too.

Pick fermented foods: Feeling stressed can result in a bad gut making you feel all the more sluggish and low. Idli, appam, dhokla, buttermilk and kaanji can sort out your gut and lift your mood.

Kavita Devgan is a Delhi-based nutritionist, Weight Management Consultant and author of Ultimate Grandmother Hacks and Don’t Diet! 50 Habits of thin people

From HT Brunch, June 9, 2019

