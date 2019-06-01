Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 01, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

5 workouts for a free head

Here’s how you can work out on super stressful days without burning yourself out at the gym

brunch Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:23 IST
Kamal Singh
Kamal Singh
Hindustan Times
stress,stress workout,fitness
In times of great stress, do not try to outdo yourself in the gym(Shutterstock)

Getting to the gym can be greatly de-stressing and helps curb stress eating too. But in times of great stress, do not try to out do yourself in the gym. Just do a regular workout and leave!

Breathing exercises: It’s a great way to reduce stress, shift the body from fight or flight state to rest and digest state i.e. a shift from sympathetic to parasympathetic nervous system.

Chinese martial arts: Tai Chi and movement exercises like Qi Gong are excellent ways to reduce stress as well as improve balance and coordination.

Kickboxing: Moves where you hit target pads, heavy bags are a good way to reduce stress as well as improve cardio-vascular fitness.

Mobility: This part of the training where you practice getting in and out of demanding postures tends to have a calming effect and reducing stress. Animal flow exercise routine is a good example of this.

Massage: A deep tissue massage can help ease the stress, and stiff neck and upper back and shoulders that stressed people often complain about. It’s a good idea to take one every month!

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 19:17 IST

tags

more from brunch
trending topics