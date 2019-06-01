5 workouts for a free head

Getting to the gym can be greatly de-stressing and helps curb stress eating too. But in times of great stress, do not try to out do yourself in the gym. Just do a regular workout and leave!

Breathing exercises: It’s a great way to reduce stress, shift the body from fight or flight state to rest and digest state i.e. a shift from sympathetic to parasympathetic nervous system.

Chinese martial arts: Tai Chi and movement exercises like Qi Gong are excellent ways to reduce stress as well as improve balance and coordination.

Kickboxing: Moves where you hit target pads, heavy bags are a good way to reduce stress as well as improve cardio-vascular fitness.

Mobility: This part of the training where you practice getting in and out of demanding postures tends to have a calming effect and reducing stress. Animal flow exercise routine is a good example of this.

Massage: A deep tissue massage can help ease the stress, and stiff neck and upper back and shoulders that stressed people often complain about. It’s a good idea to take one every month!

Kamal Singh is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist who has been coaching for 15 years

From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019

First Published: Jun 01, 2019