Alia Bhatt’s new house, vintage throwbacks: This week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:26 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Alia Bhatt’s experience with setting up her own house is full of inspiration and new ideas.

Tap

View this post on Instagram

Times Square, 1967

A post shared by 60s-70s Perspective (@the70sperspective) on

Vintage throwbacks and classic perspective from the 1960s and ’70s on @the70sperspective

Follow

Taapsee Pannu’s sassy and unapologetic take on trolls and other things on @taapsee

From HT Brunch, July 28, 2019

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 19:26 IST

