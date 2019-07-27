Alia Bhatt’s new house, vintage throwbacks: This week’s WTF

Watch

Alia Bhatt’s experience with setting up her own house is full of inspiration and new ideas.

Tap

Vintage throwbacks and classic perspective from the 1960s and ’70s on @the70sperspective

Follow

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ??

And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

Taapsee Pannu’s sassy and unapologetic take on trolls and other things on @taapsee

From HT Brunch, July 28, 2019

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 19:26 IST