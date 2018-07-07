“Who I’d swipe right for on Tinder? Deepika Padukone!” Actor Amit Sadh’s honest confessions

All about Amit Date of birth June 5

Sun Sign: Gemini

Home town: Lucknow

School/college: La Martiniere College, Lucknow

First break: It was with the TV serial Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr (2002), on Star Plus

High point of your life: Making it to Kibber village, perched on 14,200 feet, in Spiti Valley on my bike

One song that’s in your head right now....?

Dungeon Sound by Gramatik.

If not an actor, you’d be.... ?

A youth worker who inspires and helps the youngsters.

One song you sing badly but refer to non-stop is...?

Magic by Coldplay.

Your dream role would be...?

Moody from Golden Boy (1962) by Clifford Odets.

The most important life lesson you’ve learnt with time?

Perseverance.

Your favourite actor is...?

Marlon Brando.

If you were to change your Twitter bio, what would it read?

On your last day on earth, the person you became will meet the person you could have become.

On Tinder, for who would you swipe right?

I’d right swipe Deepika Padukone, for sure!

When you are not acting, you are...?

Riding, reading, talking ideas and training.

Your favourite selfie moment?

A selfie with Salman bhai.

Which fruit do you resemble and why?

Mango, because I’m soft and sweet! But you got to get past the first layer (laughs)!

The funniest rumour you’ve heard about yourself is...?

That I’m dating someone. I always have a laugh!

Snapchat, Instagram or Twitter, which is your go-to social media platform?

Instagram.

Name five things that can make a man look sharp.

A well-tailored suit, a watch, a good pair of shoes, the right accessories and an Aston Martin.

Amit’s favourites Movie: Good Will Hunting (1997)

Song: Dreams by Fleetwood Mac

Book: Golden Boy by Clifford Odets

Dish: Biryani

Drink: Water

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2018

