And the Oscar goes to…

Dunkirk

By Christopher Nolan

Dunkirk has eight Oscar nominations under its belt

An epic war film, Dunkirk has eight Oscar nominations under its belt including Best Director. Eschewing the use of too much dialogue and relying more on stunning cinematography and music, this World War II thriller deals with the evacuation of Allied powers from the French city of Dunkirk before Nazi forces could take hold.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

By Martin McDonagh

This film has a brilliant performance by Frances McDormand

A big favourite at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards, this film has a brilliant performance by Frances McDormand as a mother who decides to take things into her own hands and rents three billboards to get the police’s attention to her daughter’s unsolved murder.

Phantom Thread

By Paul Thomas Anderson

Day-Lewis plays a famed couturier to the stars with a stream of female lovers in Phantom Thread

A portrait of an artist and his demons, this is said to be Daniel Day-Lewis’ last film, sadly. Set in the 1950s fashion world, Day-Lewis plays a famed couturier to the stars with a stream of female lovers. That is, until he falls madly for a strong-willed waitress who becomes his muse and soon disrupts the controlled flow of his life.

The Post

By Steven Spielberg

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks complement each other in The Post

Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks truly complement each other in this film. Streep plays Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of the American newspaper The Washington Post, who decides to put everything on the line when the gutsy editor Ben Bradlee pushes to expose high-level government secrets that have been long covered up.

The Square

By Ruben Östlund

The Square is Funny, chilling and thought-provoking

A curator of a contemporary art museum finds his life turned upside down when his mobile phone is suddenly stolen and the PR team comes up with a crazy publicity idea for his next show, The Square. Funny, chilling and thought-provoking!

From HT Brunch, March 4, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch