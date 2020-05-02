Download Appiness: 5 apps to keep boredom at bay

Updated: May 03, 2020 00:30 IST

Aaptiv

Work it out

Missing your gym? Not anymore! Aaptiv puts a personal trainer in your ear, who talks you through every activity. It also features licensed music, enabling you to make your own playlist within the app.

What I like best: The variety of workouts

What I like least: One of the expensive apps

Other options for you to try: Peloton, FitON, Nike training club

One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app is that it motivated me to take care of myself by reminding me to drink water and eat my greens!

Headspace

Good vibes only

Just Breathe! We all are going through a stressful time and Headspace offers guided meditation sessions to get you through.

What I like best: Easy to navigate

What I like least: Not enough variety

Other options for you to try: Calm, Buddhify, Aware

One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app was that I started to sleep better.

Houseparty

Why so serious!

Houseparty has become the trending social distancing app across the globe. While it is a video chat app, it also has integrated games like trivia, quick draw like Pictionary, Chips and Guac, which is word association, and Heads Up! You can have up to eight people to party with at once.

What I like best: It’s simple and fun

What I like least: Only eight people can play at a time

Other options for you to try: Ludoking, Zoom

One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app was that I started to play and interact with my long lost friends across the globe.

KOBO

Read and repeat

If you are a book lover, you will love Kobo. It is an app with over five million titles which includes the world’s best e-books, Graphic novels, audiobooks and children’s books.

What I like best: Good collection of free books

What I like least: Boring interface

Other options for you to try: Kindle, Google playbooks, Scribd

One incident that left me surprised when I was using the app was that I could always remember where I left off, so I can keep reading across all your devices.

Mariokart

Games people play

Playtime! Nintendo’s racing game, Mariokart tour lets you compete against seven other players, whether they’re in-game friends, nearby, or around the world.

What I like best: Multiplayer addition

What I like least: Slightly sluggish

Other options for you to try: Tetris, Tales from the borderland, Minecraft, and a special mention to the Possessions app, which is the first Indian game on the Apple Arcade made by a developer in Noida.

(Author bio: Roobina Mongia is a technology reporter and producer, a journalist with the flair for writing about all things tech)

