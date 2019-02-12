As Namisha and Anindo realised, love is sweet when new, sweeter when true

When Anindo Ghosh moved to Mumbai from Delhi after ending a marriage of four years by mutual consent, little did he know that the person his team recruited as his Woman Friday would, six years later, become his life partner.

Namisha had no qualms about marrying a divorcee. “In fact, I feel blessed to have found someone who treats me as an equal and who has empowered me at every step,” says Namisha, now a jewellery designer and founder of Shimmeria.

It was Anindo, a professional photographer now, who had doubts. “I felt that Namisha was so much younger than me that she’d soon get bored and move on,” he confesses. “But as we grew older together, that age factor has diminished.”

Namisha loves being married to Anindo. “The relationship has helped me evolve as a human being,” she says. “I have found someone I can be myself with; someone who loves me with all my quirks.”

Adds Anindo, “Namisha is my lighthouse in every storm, and my bellwether for every difficult decision.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Namisha: I love his intellect, but I detest his habit of cluttering the house with gadgets and gizmos.

Anindo: Her smile when she wakes up makes my day. Those rare days when she wakes up grumpy, I stay below the radar.

From HT Brunch, February 12, 2019

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 18:16 IST