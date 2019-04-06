Authors’ pick: Summer reading list 2019!

1. Red Birds by Mohammed Hanif

Sreemoyee Piu Kundu

“The book that I want to read is Mohammed Hanif’sRed Birds. Hanif is one of my favourite writers, and what I have heard about this book is that largely the narrative is told by a non-human, a dog.”

2. Frankissstein (Cape) by Jeanette Winterson

Tishani Doshi

“I’m looking forward to Jeanette Winterson’sFrankissstein(Cape), which is billed as a take on Mary Shelley’s horror classic, and tackles issues of technology and the self, because I’m fascinated by Mary Shelley and everything Winterson writes is magic.”

3. Quichotte by Salman Rushdie

Siddhartha Gigoo

“I’m looking forward to reading Salman Rushdie’s new Don Quixote-inspired novel, Quichotte. Rushdie always surprises with his art, craft and content. Going by his fascination for realismo mágico, I suspect the new novel will be a phantasmagoric roller coaster of sorts. The plotline makes me suspect this might be Rushdie’s best work since Shalimar the Clown.”

4. The Siege of Krishnapur by JG Farrell

Seema Anand

“India, Feb of 1857, a strange phenomenon erupted. A group of unknown men running night after night, from village to village and just one message ‘sab lal ho jayega...’ A couple of months later they disappeared, as suddenly and inexplicably as they had appeared. Till date, no one has solved the riddle of the night runners... I can never resist a book about the night runners.”

5. The Unlikely Adventures of The Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaiswal

Taha Kehar

“Balli Kaur Jaswal’s much-awaited fourth novel The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters, which follows the adventures of four British-born Indian women as they make a pilgrimage to India.”

