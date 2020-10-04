Brunch Social Media Stars Of The Week: The Krishna Kumars

brunch

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:36 IST

Imagine walking into a house where every corner is occupied by cameras, which people are talking to or dancing for. This is the family of Krishna Kumars, the second in India to enjoy the status of being “a family of YouTubers”.

It began when 24-year-old Ahaana Krishna began posting videos on her YouTube channel during the lockdown. Eventually, her entire family had followed suit.

Taking the unusual path

Ahaana and her father, Krishna Kumar, are both famous Malayalam cinema actors. “Our YouTube channels are just like any social media accounts,” shrugs Ahaana, as though it were completely normal for the whole family to YouTube.

India’s first “YouTube family” to be recognised were the Anands from Noida, eight members of which run six channels with over million subscribers

It actually might be normal except for one fact: each of their channels has over 100,000 subscribers.

“My dance cover on YouTube clocked in one million views and that’s when I took this platform more seriously,” says Ahaana.

“On Onam, everyone had their phones mounted in different directions near the flower decoration!” —Diya krishna

Her sisters Diya (22) and Hansika (15) did what the eldest did. “Each of us is lucky to be actor Krishna Kumar’s daughter,” Diya says and adds: “My approach is different from my sisters’. I like to keep things raw and real and that’s what clicked.”

The father says he was bored during the lockdown and found YouTube engaging. “People’s curiosity about an actor’s life, I think, might be the reason for my increasing subscriber count,” he says.

Now with four family members shooting in the house, the third daughter, Ishaani (19), started a channel due to FOMO (Fear of Missing Out!). Not to be outdone, the mother, Sindhu Krishna, started her own channel. She was the last to do it, but the quickest to gain 100k subscribers and phenomenal views.

One of the largest recognised “YouTube Family” in the world is the Halilintars from Indonesia with over 13 creators over 11 channels

Subscriber sense

No longer does this family fight over the TV remote. Now they fight for the ring light and shooting space. “On Onam, near the atthapoo (flower) decoration, everyone had their respective phones mounted in different directions,” laughs Diya.

Thanks to YouTube’s monetisation programme, each member of the family is earning!

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020

