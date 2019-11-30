Celebs coin cool new hashtags for you to try out this December!

brunch

#DumpTheDietDecember

Keep the calories

“December is the month for self-denial, to eat, drink and indulge. Bring on the carbs and live the month #fullcream #fullfat #fullon!”

—Sandeep Khosla, designer

#HalkaRakhYaar

Take light

“Take things easy and in a relaxed way because we’re all living fast-paced lives without cherishing moments and breathing through challenges. So, I think we should all get #HalkaRakhYaar to trend in the last month of this year!”

—Bhuvan Bam, YouTube star

#SaveMoneyForJanuary

Penny wise

“We spend all our cash on parties from the 24th to the 31st. So, by the time January comes you don’t even have money for a vada pav! And then you’ll need cash to buy tickets for stand-up shows also. This may be a purely selfish hashtag!”

—Sorabh Pant, stand-up comic

#2019TheLastTeen

Out of teens

“This is the last year, which has a ‘teen’ at the end of it as 2019 becomes 2020. It’s time to grow up and grow out of some old habits and be responsible guys.”

­—Rahul da Cunha, adman

#DiveInDecember

Adrenaline ahoy

“It’s the last month of the year so try something new. For all the adventure lovers and workaholics alike – let’s use the last month of the year to get as much done as we can before 2020. Dive right in. Yolo!”

—Jonita Gandhi, singer

From HT Brunch, December 1, 2019

