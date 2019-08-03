CelebsPick: 5 books to add to your August reading list

brunch

1. Lanny by Max Porter

“I find Max Porter’s imaginative and exuberant use of language, rural setting and mythical creatures co-habiting with ordinary people utterly compelling, and Lanny promises all three.”

—Ira Mukhoty

2. Normal People by Sally Rooney

“A fantastic critical essay – The Making of a Millennial Woman by Rebecca Liu – made me buy the book. Liu makes intriguing arguments about what she calls art that “revolves around…pretty, white, cisgender” young women, “tortured enough to be interesting but not enough to be repulsive” – and I want to see if she’s right about Rooney’s book.”

—Parvati Sharma

3. Gun Island by Amitav Ghosh

“Amitav tells the most interesting stories. This one revolves around an old Bengali legend about Manasa, the snake goddess. I love myths and legends about women, and as is with his other books, there are many important contemporary issues – particularly environmental problems – woven into the text. Exciting!

—Chitra Divakaruni

4. Savarkar - Echoes from a Forgotten Past, 1883–1924 by Vikram Sampath

“A biography of VD Savarkar, a polarising, complicated figure about whom, oddly, there have been few books in the English language. I hope to read a balanced account of his ideological formation and mind, which still animate so much of our troubled politics.”

—Manu Pillai

5. Tawaifnama by Saba Dewan

“Tawaifnama is a fascinating study of the life of a family of courtesans. It combines oral history with historical facts to place on record their life, contributions and role in society.”

—Rana Safvi

