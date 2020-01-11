e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Cute babies, 5-minute recipes and funny oneliners in this week's WTF

Cute babies, 5-minute recipes and funny oneliners in this week’s WTF

Jan 11, 2020
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

Watch

Learn to toss up these five-minute recipes that are nothing short of god-sent for women and men on the timer! 

Tap

@cute_babies_cb is the go-to handle for all those looking to go gaga over best of baby fashion and health captured in 100s of cute clicks

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️

A post shared by cute baby (@cute_babies_cb) on

Follow

Tickle the bunny bone with the best jokes by the best writers on Twitter since 2008 @Funnyoneliners. 

From HT Brunch, January 12, 2020

