Czar Kunder's debut rap, Deanne Pandey's lockdown moves, and more…in this week's WTF

Czar Kunder’s debut rap, Deanne Pandey’s lockdown moves, and more…in this week’s WTF

brunch Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:50 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Watch

Check out Farah Khan Kunder and Shirish Kunder’s son Czar Kunder’s rap video. Titled Need to Survive it is written and composed by the 12-year-old and is themed around the Coronavirus scare. 

Tap

Dancing in the night is the new song by Lokesh Bakshi. Four musicians and 17 dancers shot their pieces from the confines of their homes to create this cool crowd-sourced video!

View this post on Instagram

Dancers in quarantine. Keshav Iyengar and I wrote this song and invited some really fine spirited dancers to be a part of it.Enjoy the video and hope it brings a smile to your face as it did to ours in these troubled times. We would like to thank each and every dancer for being a part of it , you all deserve a huge round of applause !!! @gemi_nee @punkar83 @serenoria @siaguleria @a.h.s.a.l.i.h.b.a_ @riddhi_soni4 @shubhanginidhall @sanja.nah_ @sil.who.ette @globalindianwoman @rucha_the_bruh @drummachari @bassysadhu @rutuja_kulkarni_official @jmjfilipe @rachnarshelar @scatter_one #lokeshbakshiofficial #dancinginthenight #mumbaidancers #dance #lockdown202 #dancersinquarantine #jndiandancers #originalmusic

A post shared by LokeshBakshiOfficial (@lokeshbakshiofficial) on

Follow

Now all you need to lose weight is a staircase, shows Deanne Panday!
Your quarantine staircase workout. Easy moves to ignite your metabolism and get you leaner than ever  

From HT Brunch, April 26, 2020

