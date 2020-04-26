Czar Kunder’s debut rap, Deanne Pandey’s lockdown moves, and more…in this week’s WTF

brunch

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:50 IST

Watch

Check out Farah Khan Kunder and Shirish Kunder’s son Czar Kunder’s rap video. Titled Need to Survive it is written and composed by the 12-year-old and is themed around the Coronavirus scare.

Tap

Dancing in the night is the new song by Lokesh Bakshi. Four musicians and 17 dancers shot their pieces from the confines of their homes to create this cool crowd-sourced video!

Follow

Now all you need to lose weight is a staircase, shows Deanne Panday!

Your quarantine staircase workout. Easy moves to ignite your metabolism and get you leaner than ever

From HT Brunch, April 26, 2020

