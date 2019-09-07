e-paper
Saturday, Sep 07, 2019

Dancing for queer pride on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Sep 07, 2019
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week
Here's what to watch, tap, follow this week
         

Watch

Learn how Vancouver-based dance group combines voguing and waacking to promote the uniqueness and creativity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Tap







Fluorescent colours and unapologetically sassy, @baddiewinkle is the kind of granny you’d hate to miss out on!

Follow

Wharton College professor Adam Grant’s twitter feed is all the inspiration you need to climb the career ladder in the most positive way possible! @AdamMGrant

From HT Brunch, September 8, 2019

Sep 07, 2019

