Deepika Kakar Ibrahim's cooking demo and Ayesha Billimoria's fitness tips in this week's WTF

Deepika Kakar Ibrahim’s cooking demo and Ayesha Billimoria’s fitness tips in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jun 28, 2020 06:28 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Deepika Kakar Ibrahim and Ayesha Billimoria in the week's WTF
Deepika Kakar Ibrahim and Ayesha Billimoria in the week’s WTF
         

Watch

 

Did you know that TV actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim can tell the salt content in a dish by simply smelling it! Watch her whip up fluffy cupcakes, pizza and shakes like a pro.

Tap

View this post on Instagram

Starting our Monday with a easy Heel & Calf workout. Both these movements are inspired from my training in Kallaripayatu & Qi Gong. Breathing is the most important focus here along with raising your heels of the ground. Video 1 - Inhale as you raise your arms up. Exhale as you stretch up. Video 2 - Inhale as you squat down. Exhale as you come up.. I typically do 30 mins of both. For me this is a meditative practise at the same time working my ankles, calves and thighs. Enjoy 😊❤️ #forevergrateful #movement #athlete #adventureat33 #trackandfield #plyometrics #sprinter #strongertogether #strongwomen #womenwholift #runnersofinstagram #pilates #instafit #lifting #power #fitgirl #indian #india #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #strengthandconditioning #strength #strengthtraining #losangeles #mumbai #hyderabad #delhi

A post shared by Ayesha Billimoria🌎 (@fitgirl.india) on

Ayesha Billimoria is an athlete, fitness influencer, trainer and model. Scroll through @fitgirl.india for your daily dose of fitness motivation.

Follow 

Margaret Cho, the sprightly stand-up comic, battles it out in the Tournament of Laughs and more!

