Deepika Kakar Ibrahim’s cooking demo and Ayesha Billimoria’s fitness tips in this week’s WTF

Did you know that TV actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim can tell the salt content in a dish by simply smelling it! Watch her whip up fluffy cupcakes, pizza and shakes like a pro.
Starting our Monday with a easy Heel & Calf workout. Both these movements are inspired from my training in Kallaripayatu & Qi Gong. Breathing is the most important focus here along with raising your heels of the ground. Video 1 - Inhale as you raise your arms up. Exhale as you stretch up. Video 2 - Inhale as you squat down. Exhale as you come up.. I typically do 30 mins of both. For me this is a meditative practise at the same time working my ankles, calves and thighs. Enjoy 😊❤️ #forevergrateful #movement #athlete #adventureat33 #trackandfield #plyometrics #sprinter #strongertogether #strongwomen #womenwholift #runnersofinstagram #pilates #instafit #lifting #power #fitgirl #indian #india #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #strengthandconditioning #strength #strengthtraining #losangeles #mumbai #hyderabad #delhi
Ayesha Billimoria is an athlete, fitness influencer, trainer and model. Scroll through @fitgirl.india for your daily dose of fitness motivation.
I need to laugh and you probably do too...watch me battle it out on #TournamentOfLaughs this Sunday on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/5mNTxNuGp1— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) June 16, 2020
Margaret Cho, the sprightly stand-up comic, battles it out in the Tournament of Laughs and more!