 Feminism, women empowerment and the classic bollywood Rahul on this week's WTF
Feminism, women empowerment and the classic bollywood Rahul on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Apr 21, 2018 20:27 IST
Team HT Brunch
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend

Watch

Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a character that is probably not ‘cool’ in today’s time. But what if you behaved like Rahul? This hilarious Buzzfeed video shows all the reactions!

Tap

I Am Like Other Girls (@iamlikeothergirls) is a solidarity project that has some empowering messages. Tap them for their interesting artwork.

Follow

Sheena (@weeny) tweets all things realistic on rape culture, feminism without being anti-men and much more without mincing words. Follow her for a perspective we’re in dire need of at present.

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2018

