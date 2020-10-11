Game show: Who will get more right swipes on dating apps?

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 07:19 IST

Yash Mehta, 25, MBA aspirant

Yash tries to upload different pictures but all of them end up looking similar

How long has he been swiping? Two years.

His photos: Yash says that he plans on impressing by variety but his photos end up becoming similar. “I use one picture in which I’m dressed well, one with a background and a candid shirtless picture,” he adds.

Bio vs DP: “I focus on my DP more because I think that is the first thing anyone notices and if you look the part, you must flaunt it.”

Weird DM: “I messaged a Lord Of The Rings fan saying: ‘Sauron’s gonna come after me because he knows I’ve found the one,’” he says.

Soham Srivastav, 27, Finance analyst

Soham would rather have a good bio than a good DP as it is a great conversation starter

How long has he been swiping? Four months.

His photos: Soham tries to put up pictures that reflect what he likes — beaches, mountains and animals. “I learnt I’d get more swipes if I put up a dog picture and I love dogs, so two birds with one stone!” he says.

Bio vs DP: “The first thing I look at is a girl’s eyes in her DP but when it comes to me, I’d rather have a good bio because it’s a good conversation starter instead of a bland ‘hey’.”

Weird DM: “I was told my face is too symmetrical. I replied with a thanks!” he says.

Gayatri Menon, 20, CA student

Gayatri does not have to worry about choosing her DP as she has very few photos of herself

How long has she been swiping? A month.

Her photos: Gayatri likes to depict her personality through the pics she chooses as her profile picture on Bumble. “I’m a mix of shy, nerdy and amiable and that’s how I’d like to be seen as. Also, I really do not have a lot of pictures, so my work is cut out,” she says.

Bio vs DP: “A good bio is vital not only because I’ve limited photos but it filters unwanted men out as only few would understand what it takes to write smartly in limited characters,” she says.

Weird DM: “A guy said I looked like a nerd in one of my pics, which I truly am!” she admits.

And, the winner is...Soham Srivastav

“Drunk-swiping ends like drunk-dialing. Stay away!”

“By the looks of it, Soham is the winner because he is confident, real and comfortable in his own skin. He seems to be doing it right with pictures with pets along with intelligent, fun and witty conversations, reflecting his true personality,” says Kalpana Nair, relationship coach and psychotherapist. Love is not defined only by short dopamine hits. “So, don’t fall for photoshop. Also, icebreakers like asking her to do six shots would inspire her to delete the app, let alone talk! Know also that drunk-swiping ends like drunk-dialing. Stay away,” cautions Kalpana.

