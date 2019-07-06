HT Brunch Fashion Edit: 5 cool ways to work the power suit

Good news! The power suit isn’t stuffy or bland anymore. British PM Theresa May has given the power suit a twist with bright colours and statement necklaces. Deepika Padukone wore one to Cannes. Women need not dress like the boys to assert power – they can let their personalities shine. Case in point: Recently-elected MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan decided to do away with dress codes altogether by wearing a simple shirt and a peplum top to the parliament along with pants.

On the other hand, the fashionable Kapoor sisters Rhea and Sonam wear the pantsuit like uniform. Internationally, celebs like Victoria Beckham and Lady Gaga too wear pretty pantsuits to make a sassy statement.

“The modern iterations of the pantsuit are no longer limited to a corporate setting. It’s dressier and decorative,” says fashion designer Nachiket Barve. The comeback of the pantsuit is bolder, bigger and brighter. And yes, it can help you take power back into your hands. But, here’s the fun part: you do not have to be at work to wear it!

A polished skirt suit: Excel beyond Excel sheets

Wear this workwear staple, freighted as the ultimate power symbol of the ’80s, after office hours

Blazer, skirt and shoes, H&M; earrings, Melt ( Ankit Chawla )

A century ago Coco Chanel created controversy when she designed a suit with a matching skirt. Today it has become a symbol of authority, worn by everyone from Amal Clooney to Rihanna.

Style it with: “A camisole or even a wrap blouse. Power suits need not be boxy. They can be feminine and soft,” says fashion designer Sonam Dubal.

Works best for: “Someone who is slim. Skirt suits are not very forgiving,” opines Nachiket.

Accessorise with: “A scarf or high heels,” says Sonam Dubal.

Make it seasonless by: “Giving an Indian twist. Choose airy fabrics like hand-crafted silk blends, which can even feature light embroidery on the cuffs,” adds Sonam.

A floral suit: Feel feminine with prints

Step outside the cliché of frilly dresses by wearing a statement pantsuit for a date

Blazer and pants, Suket Dhir; top and shoes H&M; earrings, Melt ( Ankit Chawla )

From luxury brands like Gucci to high-street labels like H&M, suits with floral prints are ready to be picked off the shelves, and how! And, these are favourites of Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut and Anushka Sharma too.

Style it with: “A jacket that’s structured,” says Sonam.

Works best for: “Most body types, keeping in mind the construction of the suit. Pick a supple, matte fabric so the suit doesn’t cling to your body,” says Nachiket.

Accessorise with:“Nude pumps,” suggests Nachiket.

Make it seasonless by:“Choosing a summer hue like taupe or coral. Keep your look polished by either making a ponytail or just letting your hair be straight and sleek,” he says.

An all-white suit: Be the modern-day bride

Ball gowns are boring. Take your wedding vows in a power suit just like Bianca Jagger did!

Blazer and pants, Rajesh Pratap Singh; earrings, H&M ( Ankit Chawla )

The pant suit as evening wear was first introduced by Yves Saint-Laurent with his Le Smoking – the first tuxedo for women. Now it’s a red-carpet and bridal favourite too!

Style it with: “A jacket that has cut-outs on the waist or with slight embellishment. Wear it with strappy stilettos,” says celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin.

Works best for: “An athletic body type,” she says.

Accessorise with: “A nice watch or a brooch,” suggests Eshaa.

Make it seasonless by:“Choosing a suit that does not have a polyester lining and allows movement,” says fashion designer Himanshu Shani.

The oversized suit : Let the length of the jacket be your armour

Please in pleats with a suit and stand out at your regular Sunday brunch

Blazer and pants, Bodice; earrings, Melt ( Ankit Chawla )

Oversized pantsuits can look chic too and we’ve seen Kendall Jenner and Masaba Gupta rock them! Browse through the collections of Rajesh Pratap Singh or even Victoria Beckham’s fashion line to find one.

Style it with: “Keds or you could even break the set down and wear it with a dress,” says fashion designer Rina Singh.

Works best for: “A curvy body type if the jacket is longer. The trousers should cut on the ankle and jacket should have more flare,” she says.

Accessorise with: “Minimal elements. It’s important that you choose the correct fabric and the cut of the jacket,” advises Rina.

Make it seasonless by: “Choosing fabrics like washed down canvas or linen. Let the jacket be easy. Don’t wear something constructed,” she adds.

The shorts suit: Let loose in a monsoon-ready suit

Now look ladylike on your vacation in a power suit for it comes with cutesy shorts

Blazer and shorts, Marks & Spencer; Tube top and necklace, H&M ( Ankit Chawla )

Julia Roberts was seen wearing it in Pretty Woman. Take a cue from brands like Marc Jacobs that’s updated this two-piece to look more relaxed than ever.

Style it with: “Sneakers to keep the vibe casual,” says Eshaa Amiin.

Works best for: “Someone who is tall and lean,” she suggests.

Accessorise with:“Hoops or a choker,” she adds.

Make it seasonless by: “Choosing breathable fabrics like cotton khadi or even woven linen,” concludes Himanshu Shani.

From HT Brunch, July 7, 2019

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 23:29 IST