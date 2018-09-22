I hate the word ‘talented’, says Rohit Sharma, the ‘Mr Talented’ of Indian cricket

What’s been the most challenging thing about being a team captain for you?

IPL teams have people from different parts of the world. Getting different personalities to be on the same page is the challenge!

One habit of yours that you want to get rid of...?

Forgetting. I’ve forgotten my passport, wallet, iPad, you name it!

Rohit in a box Date of birth: April 30, 1987

Sun sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Nagpur

School: Swami Vivekanand International School, Mumbai

Debut: My ODI match against Ireland in 2007

High point in life: Making my test debut

Low point in life: Not being part of the World Cup team in 2011

One superstition you have…?

If I have done well in one match, I repeat the same outfit through the series, of course, after washing it!

What’s the one word you hate?

Talented. People use it a lot for me, but I don’t like it at all. Because that usually means that you are just gifted and didn’t have to work for it.

Three party essentials for you are...?

Chandon, great friends and good music.

What’s the one thing you want to change about yourself?

I’d like to learn to keep my hands off the snooze button in the morning and wake up with the first ring of the alarm! I love to sleep.

A myth about you that you’d like to bust...?

That I was always a batsman. The truth is I used to be a bowler and then became a batsman by chance.

What is it that you like most about Mumbai?

The street food! I’m addicted to it and still go and have sev puri and pani puri with my friends.

What’s been the turning point of your life?

When my uncle funded my summer camp as my family couldn’t afford it at that time. Students from different schools were participating in it and that’s where I got noticed.

One word that comes to your mind when we say the following...

Virat Kohli: Aggressive

Sourav Ganguly: Courageous

Yuvraj Singh: Party Animal

Shikhar Dhawan: Gabbar!

Rohit’s favourites Movie: Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Food:Street food

Holiday destination: Europe

Cricketer of all time:Sachin Tendulkar

Indian captain of all time:MS Dhoni

