“I’m like a gulab jamun with vanilla ice cream as I’m both hot and cold,” says Diana Penty
Updated: Mar 31, 2018 22:19 IST
- Date of birth: November 2
- Sun Sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Mumbai
- School/college: St. Agnes’ High School/ St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai
- First break: When I started my modelling career and in films, when I signed Cocktail (2012)
- High point of your life: When I was appreciated for my performance in Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016)
- Low point of your life: When I lost my father 10 years ago
If not an actress, you would have been...?
Sherlock Holmes, an astronaut, an interior designer, a marketing strategist maybe? Who knows!
A director you want to work with...?
The list is long! Aanand L. Rai, Shoojit Sircar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
One classic film that you would have loved to be a part of...?
Abhimaan (1973).
Bollywood’s most romantic pair according to you is...?
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Which Hollywood actor inspires you?
Meryl Streep. She’s a powerhouse both on and off screen.
A dessert that describes you...?
Gulab jamun with vanilla ice cream because I’m both hot and cold! Okay, that was cheesy!
Your favourite dance number is...?
I just love dancing to Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho (2016).
Who is your 3am friend?
Breadsticks and cheese spread. Yum!
If you were the editor of a magazine, who would you put on the cover?
Tanushree Pareek (BSF’s first woman combat officer), Manju Devi Yadav (Rajasthan’s first woman coolie) and Anshu Jamsenpa (first woman who scaled Mount Everest twice in one season) would be my choices.
- Street food: Pani puri
- Breakfast in bed: Eggs Benedict
- Song: If You’re Gone by Matchbox Twenty
- Destinations: Ladakh, Norway and Croatia
- Side of the bed: Left, although by the time I wake up, I’m rather diagonal
Last thing you do before going to sleep...?
Check Instagram to be up to speed with the world!
What makes your day?
When I take that first sip of hot chai I’ve been dying to have at the end of a long day.
You destress with...?
The sound of the rain.
From HT Brunch, April 1, 2018
