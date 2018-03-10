 Kenny Sebastian’s new show on this week’s Watch, Tap, Follow | brunch | boc | Hindustan Times
Kenny Sebastian’s new show on this week’s Watch, Tap, Follow

We’ve got your Internet binge for Sunday sorted

brunch Updated: Mar 10, 2018 21:15 IST
Team Brunch
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this weekend
Here's what to watch, tap, follow this weekend

Watch

Comedian Kenny Sebastian’s new show Die Trying on Amazon Prime is the ideal choice for a drama-free binge watching weekend.

Tap

These beautiful furry friends have a blast with their cat parents! Tap @bigskymunchkins for your weekend dose of fluff.

Follow

Nuggets of wisdom, relationship advice and self-help are on @ThoughtCatalog. Follow them for some thought alignment.

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2018

