Looking and feeling fab: Being vain on Instagram is justified?

Looking and feeling fab: Being vain on Instagram is justified?

Actor and style icon Rahul Khanna on men’s style and grooming

brunch Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:04 IST
Rahul Khanna
Rahul Khanna
Hindustan Times
Rahul Khanna advices to make an event even when doing work from home in order to wear pants sometimes. Styling: Frisky Ridgewala
Rahul Khanna advices to make an event even when doing work from home in order to wear pants sometimes. Styling: Frisky Ridgewala(Paul Gregory)
         

WFH ARE THE PANTS?!!

Q. Work-from-home has spoilt me. What do I do to start wearing pants again?

-Vinay Belelsare, via email

Look, at some point we’re going to return to a world where pants wearing is once again required. To avoid walking around like a newborn colt when that happens, stay in practice. My counsel is: make an event out of it. Dress up for an après WFH dinner date with your SO. Set the table, light some candles, mix a cocktail, pour some wine… And, hopefully, there’ll be a fun reason to take those pants off at the end of the evening. Let me know how it goes.

SHOW OFF AND DIE

Q. I want to show my newly- minted six-pack on Instagram, but I am afraid people will think I’m silly, a show-off, or superbly vain. How do I toe the line?

-Fayaaz Nathoo, Mumbai

I think the question you should be asking is why you care what other people think?

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

