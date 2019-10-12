Maternity fashion: Expecting and en vogue!

brunch

Gone are the days when pregnancy meant restrictions and unsolicited advice for women. Today, expecting mums see pregnancy as a time to celebrate and not hide behind layers to cover up the bump.

Mums-to-be are dressing sassy, attractive and fashionable despite the changing body structure and shape. After all, pregnancy is no reason to hibernate!

Veteran designer Krishna Mehta says mums-to-be must wear whatever makes them feel good. “Every woman has an ingrained sense of style, and its best to be true to yourself! I personally would suggest light and fresh colours for the day. And, always think about footwear as when you are pregnant comfort is of utmost importance,” she says.

So a nice pair of ballet flats, sneakers or slip-ons go best with a nice flowing short dress – or jeans and a oversized top.

“But since your body becomes of another shape altogether, it’s important to make conscious choices while styling yourself during those nine months. Comfort, functionality and a pleasant experience throughout is what you should be aiming for!” advises celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

“Layered looks are great but be careful not to look completely shapeless,” cautions Krishna.

Here’s how five women rocked these sassy looks with their cute baby bumps!

Work up a storm

Priya Ojha, 30, HR professional , 32 weeks pregnant*

Dress, Seraphine; watch, Fossil; bracelet, Tod’s ( Shivamm Paathak )

“Pregnancy did not mean sitting at home and sulking for me. I went for a holiday to Goa where I wore my favourite dresses. Then, I thoroughly enjoyed a family wedding – all decked up in a sari. I also let my hair down at our annual office party! Plus, I went on hiring drives at the peak of my pregnancy and continued to commute to work by metro.”

Priya delivered a baby boy, Advik, on September 8.

Style advice by Krishna Mehta, veteran fashion designer

“Grey, black and navy are the go-to colours when you wear clingy clothes. They accentuate your bump but don’t tend to over dramatise your new-found curves. If you are planning to layer up then a denim jacket is a good idea. But my personal favourites are statement scarves that you can style in different ways. Maternity clothes shouldn’t be bought from maternity stores. It’s best to go to your favourite stores and just shop a size or two up! COS has great loose dresses and layers. Topshop, Asos and H&M have maternity jeans that fit like a dream. As for your lingerie needs, drop by at Destination Maternity.”

Work hard, party harder

Manisha Gupta, 32, HR professional, 26 weeks pregnant*

Tunic, Tijori; earrings, Hyperbole; shoes, Metro ( Shivamm Paathak )

“I bought a lot of balloon and butterfly tops during my pregnancy and teamed them with beautiful stoles and scarves. Maxis and stylish maternity gowns with pleats became my besties during the last few months.

I have gone clubbing, partying and on long drives with my husband and friends all through my pregnancy. I also continued to commute to work by cab daily, which takes around an hour and easily worked up to nine hours a day. I also renovated my entire house including a new room for my new arrival during my pregnancy. I didn’t take a single leave during my pregnancy and managed to bag 105 per cent appraisal on my annual performance this year.”

Manisha became mum to a baby girl, Saanvika, on September 29.

Style advice by Nachiket Barve, fashion designer

“Midi-length dresses in lovely pastels like mint, coral, ivory or neutrals like nude and taupe work very well when stepping out during the day time. If you’re curvy a little cinch above the bump looks cute and tall and skinny women can go for something little voluminous. Opt for washed khadis, georgettes and modals and remember these are the dresses you will be growing into, so buy dresses you can wear with a little alteration post pregnancy!”

Dance like a pro

Shruti Khanna, 26, Front office executive, 31 weeks pregnant*

T-shirt, Fab Alley; blazer, United Colors; pants, Cobb; heels, Bally; earrings, Neophilia; watch, Swatch ( Shivamm Paathak )

“From mini dresses to trouser-tops and kurtis, I wore all my regular clothing during the pregnancy months. I also organised my husband’s birthday party at a night club, where we danced a lot!

Also, I love wearing heels so till my fourth month I was flaunting them. I’m also fond of lipsticks and bought a lot of bright shades recently.

I love Zumba and during my pregnancy I’ve not given up on this. I was sticking with yoga during my first trimester but was back to Zumba as it helps me relax. ”

Shruti was blessed with a baby boy, who is yet to be named, on August 12. For now, they’re calling him Monu.

Style advice by Rishi Raj, celebrity stylist

“So you thought a pregnant woman’s wardrobe is different from her regular one? It doesn’t have to be. Expectant mothers-to-be should purchase clothes that’ll last them through their pregnancy and beyond…

Today’s fashion celebrates anti-fits, non-structured and restrictive styles for those days when you want an easy wear. So, go for pants, skirts and jeans that have drawstrings or stretch waists for workwear as they allow you to have a snug fit whatever size you may be. Belts and long necklace strands are style saviours as they help create different silhouettes on the same outfit as per your body type.”

Work out and chill

Naina Ruhail, 29, Entrepreneur, 29 weeks pregnant *

Kurta, Mohammad Mazhar; earrings, hyperbole; shoes, Metro ( Shivamm Paathak )

“I wore all my regular clothes like dresses and trousers-tops during my pregnancy. The only difference was, I went for one or two sizes bigger. I worked out in the gym – continued with my Pilates, running and weight training, lifted 5kg to 6kg during the first four months but later I brought it down to 3kg to 4kg. I’ve been working non-stop and haven’t taken a single day off, and I feel perfectly fine. I flew to Italy for my babymoon and walked a lot over there!”

Naina had a baby girl on September 27 and named her Inarah.

Style advice by Amy Billimoria, stylist

“When buying bottomwear remember, the waistline needs to be high – above the tummy. Wear very soft elasticated palazzos or maternity pants in semi-stretch fabrics as it makes it easy to sit down and get up. Avoid anything that can cause itching as the skin is very sensitive during these months. Assymetric hemlines, umpire lines below the bust, tie-backs and stuff you can adjust your waist with is ideal for working moms-to-be. Don’t wear tees as they’ll make you feel claustrophobic. Add brooches and wear headbands to perk up the maternity look.”

Scaling new heights

Archana Singh, 32, Sales manager, 23 weeks pregnant *

Dress, Seraphine; neckpiece, Swarovski; shoes, Metro ( Shivamm Paathak )

“I’ve been wearing everything from off-shoulder tops and dresses to shorts and dungarees. It’s only later that I bought maternity jeans, tops, dresses and inner wear from H&M.

I also travelled a lot and went to Dalhousie to celebrate my 32nd birthday with my husband. I comfortably walked for one-and-a-half hours to reach Daikund – the highest point in Dalhousie.

My job requires me to travel a lot, at least twice a month. I faced a bit of difficulty during my first trimester but after that I’ve been out and about. Right now, in my eighth month, I’m still going to work.”

Style advice by Jenjum Gadi, fashion designer

“You don’t have to wear deep hues to camouflage! Light and bright pastel-hued garments work well for mums-to-be. Just go for simple cuts like A-lines or kaftan-style cuts. Since these days mom-to-be love to flaunt their bump, you can go with any cut which highlights it. Fabrics with Lycra are ideal as they can expand with the bump and dresses just above the knee-length are best as it eases the movement. Slip into flat footwear with some cushioning. No need to do too much make-up, you anyway glow a lot when you are pregnant!”

*Note: The number of ‘weeks into pregnancy’ is correct at the time each picture was taken. This shoot happened approximately 12 weeks ago.

