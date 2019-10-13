Meet team Margot Robbie, visit Scottish castles, and check out super cute pics of Sania Mirza’s baby boy in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Oct 13, 2019 00:25 IST
WATCH
Watch Robbie Margot team up with fellow superheroes and deal with her break-up with Joker in the official trailer of Birds of Prey.
TAP
Browse @castlesofscotland for beautiful photos of Scottish castles, towers and palaces all bathed in history.
The Powis Gates once served as the grand entrance to Powis House, being built in 1833-34 by Alexander Fraser for John Leslie of Powis. ▫️ The gates comprise of cylindrical towers inspired by Turkish-style minarets, complete with parapets. The piers are topped by conical slate caps crowned with golden orbs. ▫️ The construction of the gates was concurrent with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833, which outlawed slavery in the British Colonies. A shield carries a representation of black slaves commemorating their freedom on the family's Jamaican plantations. ▫️ The Powis Gates now lie within the University of Aberdeen King's College campus. ▫️ Image by @themodernleper ——————————————————— #scottish #lovescotland #scotland #historicscotland #scotspirit #folkscenery #modernoutdoors #visitscotland #beautifuldestinations #travelinggram #thisisscotland #scottishhighlands #instascotland #greatnorthcollective #ig_worldclub #igersscotland #goexplore #scotshots #instascotland #castle #discoverglobe #discoverearth #roamtheplanet #earthfocus #history #castlesofscotland #mytinyatlas #visitabdn #master_shots #travelblogger
FOLLOW
From sharing updates on her fitness journey to sharing cute photos with her baby @MirzaSania makes sure her Twitter feeds will make you feel good!
There’s no place I rather be 💞👩👦 #Izzy pic.twitter.com/cNPGTD5SUg— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) September 28, 2019
From HT Brunch, October 13, 2019
