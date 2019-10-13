e-paper
Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Meet team Margot Robbie, visit Scottish castles, and check out super cute pics of Sania Mirza’s baby boy in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Oct 13, 2019 00:25 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
         

WATCH

Watch Robbie Margot team up with fellow superheroes and deal with her break-up with Joker in the official trailer of Birds of Prey.

 

TAP

Browse @castlesofscotland for beautiful photos of Scottish castles, towers and palaces all bathed in history.

 

View this post on Instagram

The Powis Gates once served as the grand entrance to Powis House, being built in 1833-34 by Alexander Fraser for John Leslie of Powis. ▫️ The gates comprise of cylindrical towers inspired by Turkish-style minarets, complete with parapets. The piers are topped by conical slate caps crowned with golden orbs. ▫️ The construction of the gates was concurrent with the Slavery Abolition Act 1833, which outlawed slavery in the British Colonies. A shield carries a representation of black slaves commemorating their freedom on the family's Jamaican plantations. ▫️ The Powis Gates now lie within the University of Aberdeen King's College campus. ▫️ Image by @themodernleper ——————————————————— #scottish #lovescotland #scotland #historicscotland #scotspirit #folkscenery #modernoutdoors #visitscotland #beautifuldestinations #travelinggram #thisisscotland #scottishhighlands #instascotland #greatnorthcollective #ig_worldclub #igersscotland #goexplore #scotshots #instascotland #castle #discoverglobe #discoverearth #roamtheplanet #earthfocus #history #castlesofscotland #mytinyatlas #visitabdn #master_shots #travelblogger

A post shared by Castles of Scotland (@castlesofscotland) on

FOLLOW

From sharing updates on her fitness journey to sharing cute photos with her baby @MirzaSania makes sure her Twitter feeds will make you feel good!

 

From HT Brunch, October 13, 2019

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 00:24 IST

