My best cricketing memories were made at Lord’s, says Mohd Kaif

All about Kaif Date of birth: December 1

Sun Sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: Allahabad

School/college: Jamuna Christian Inter College, Allahabad

High point of your life: The birth of my kids Kabir and Eva

Low point of your life: Not making it back to the India squad after 2006

Who has been your biggest cricket inspiration?

Sachin Tendulkar.

How different is the game today than what it used to be back in your days?

It’s glitzier, more gung-ho, but there are also fewer fast bowlers now!

Your favourite cricket ground is…?

Lord’s, my best cricketing memories were made there.

The best thing about being a commentator now is...?

It’s like being back in school, except that this time, it’s much more fun!

Who are you closest to?

My wife Pooja.

What’s the best thing about marriage?

Having someone who’s firmly in your corner, come what may.

Are you a romantic or a realist?

I’m now an absolute romantic; almost a decade of marriage to the love of your life makes you like that!

Are you a doting dad or a strict father?

Doting… I try to balance things out, but the kids have me wrapped around their little fingers!

The theme song of your life is…?

Lean On Me by Bill Withers.

Kaif’s Favourites Travel destination:Goa

Cuisine:Continental

Films:Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Sholay (1975)

Cricketer:Adam Gilchrist

Book:A Corner of a Foreign Field by Ramachandra Guha

A piece of advice you wish someone had given you 10 years ago...?

Open up to people more, share, communicate, connect and chill. Don’t take life too seriously.

What’s the biggest risk you have ever taken?

Actually, I’m not even 40. I believe I’ve not taken my biggest risk yet!

How do you manage a crisis?

Stay calm, compartmentalise, think it through, focus on solutions and breathe, breathe and just breathe!

Follow@VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, October 21, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 23:57 IST