e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Nostalgia: “When I was 22, I wanted to be rich and I had no idea how,” shares Arshad Warsi

Nostalgia: “When I was 22, I wanted to be rich and I had no idea how,” shares Arshad Warsi

The actor takes a trip down the memory lane and tells us all about what he did, his fashion sense and his romantic interest from 30 years ago

brunch Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:10 IST
Rupali Dean
Rupali Dean
Hindustan Times
Warsi at 22 (left), and now, at age 52
Warsi at 22 (left), and now, at age 52
         

Where I was career-wise? At 22, all I knew was I loved dancing. I was about to represent India in the World Dance Championship in London. Dancing was the only thing I knew.

My fashion sense...: Revolved around what dancers wear. Breakdance was in, so were oversized jackets, baggy pants, basketball shoes etc.

Arshad Warsi choreographing a dance sequence on Elvis Presley’s Fever in a play starring his wife Maria Goretti (on the right) and actor and director Luke Kenny (behind her)
Arshad Warsi choreographing a dance sequence on Elvis Presley’s Fever in a play starring his wife Maria Goretti (on the right) and actor and director Luke Kenny (behind her)

No romance? I was dating my wife Maria Goretti at the time!

The food I loved: Chinese. It was cheap and easily available.

“1990 Was the age of breakdance, and I was good at it!”

And the money situation? I earned just enough to take care of my needs, and fortunately, my needs were limited.

The personal stuff: I was lost. I had no idea what I was going to do in life.

The actor with the crew of a music video
The actor with the crew of a music video

Fitness quotient: I danced for six to eight hours almost daily. It heals the mind, body and soul.

Most prized possession: Definitely my bike, which I won in an all India dance competition.

Warsi paid Rs 75,000 to buy his first car, a second-hand Maruti 800
Warsi paid Rs 75,000 to buy his first car, a second-hand Maruti 800

And the goals: Having a goal was a luxury. I was doing whatever came my way. I actually decided I wanted to be an actor after I did my first film!

Bitter-sweet memories: When I had just about enough money to buy a beer, have Chinese food from a cart, and get home and feel like a king!

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
‘The tag of a conscientious dissenter works for me’, says Manish Tewari
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
ICMR paves the way for walk-in Covid-19 tests
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
UV light disinfection, foot pedals for lifts: Delhi Metro to bank on tech push for safe ride
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Dengue, malaria a new threat for Covid patients
Targeted response to Covid-19 needed
Targeted response to Covid-19 needed
Former health secy Preeti Sudan appointed WHO panellist
Former health secy Preeti Sudan appointed WHO panellist
Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine
Kamala Harris says she would not trust Trump alone on coronavirus vaccine
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In