Nostalgia: “When I was 22, I wanted to be rich and I had no idea how,” shares Arshad Warsi

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:10 IST

Where I was career-wise? At 22, all I knew was I loved dancing. I was about to represent India in the World Dance Championship in London. Dancing was the only thing I knew.

My fashion sense...: Revolved around what dancers wear. Breakdance was in, so were oversized jackets, baggy pants, basketball shoes etc.

Arshad Warsi choreographing a dance sequence on Elvis Presley’s Fever in a play starring his wife Maria Goretti (on the right) and actor and director Luke Kenny (behind her)

No romance? I was dating my wife Maria Goretti at the time!

The food I loved: Chinese. It was cheap and easily available.

“1990 Was the age of breakdance, and I was good at it!”

And the money situation? I earned just enough to take care of my needs, and fortunately, my needs were limited.

The personal stuff: I was lost. I had no idea what I was going to do in life.

The actor with the crew of a music video

Fitness quotient: I danced for six to eight hours almost daily. It heals the mind, body and soul.

Most prized possession: Definitely my bike, which I won in an all India dance competition.

Warsi paid Rs 75,000 to buy his first car, a second-hand Maruti 800

And the goals: Having a goal was a luxury. I was doing whatever came my way. I actually decided I wanted to be an actor after I did my first film!

Bitter-sweet memories: When I had just about enough money to buy a beer, have Chinese food from a cart, and get home and feel like a king!

