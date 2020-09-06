Nostalgia: “When I was 22, I wanted to be rich and I had no idea how,” shares Arshad Warsi
The actor takes a trip down the memory lane and tells us all about what he did, his fashion sense and his romantic interest from 30 years agobrunch Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:10 IST
Where I was career-wise? At 22, all I knew was I loved dancing. I was about to represent India in the World Dance Championship in London. Dancing was the only thing I knew.
My fashion sense...: Revolved around what dancers wear. Breakdance was in, so were oversized jackets, baggy pants, basketball shoes etc.
No romance? I was dating my wife Maria Goretti at the time!
The food I loved: Chinese. It was cheap and easily available.
“1990 Was the age of breakdance, and I was good at it!”
And the money situation? I earned just enough to take care of my needs, and fortunately, my needs were limited.
The personal stuff: I was lost. I had no idea what I was going to do in life.
Fitness quotient: I danced for six to eight hours almost daily. It heals the mind, body and soul.
Most prized possession: Definitely my bike, which I won in an all India dance competition.
And the goals: Having a goal was a luxury. I was doing whatever came my way. I actually decided I wanted to be an actor after I did my first film!
Bitter-sweet memories: When I had just about enough money to buy a beer, have Chinese food from a cart, and get home and feel like a king!
From HT Brunch, September 6, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch