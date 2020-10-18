“Perfect idea of breakfast in bed? Me serving it!” says Terence Lewis

brunch

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 07:14 IST

“Do away with courtesy texting”

Did you know that ace choreographer Terence Lewis studied hotel management? Besides, the dance director to Bollywood bigwigs is a self-confessed spectacle-hoarder and a bibliophile − to the extent that he has books all over the house, including the toilet! Oh also, never text him a ‘What’s up?’ or ‘Goodnight’ because courtesy texting is just not his thing.

List three things nobody knows about you.

That I’m a big movie buff, I love conversations around astronomy, self-discovery and self-transformation and that I sing really well!

Who’d you right swipe on Tinder?

If I had to swipe right on someone younger, it would be Disha Patani because of her aura of mystery. Otherwise someone older and wise, sapiosexual.

If you had to pick someone from yesteryear to teach dance, who would it be?

Vyjayanthimala, Waheeda Rehman and Helen aunty.

If you could cheat on your diet, what would you binge on?

Chaat.

Describe yourself in a hashtag.

#InsatiableAndLimitless

Bedside stories

What do you wear to bed?

A lungi!

And the first thing you do after waking up?

I just sit up and meditate for about half an hour.

What’s on your bedside table?

Books.

What’s your preferred side of the bed?

None. Sometimes, I sleep on the floor. But I do sleep in every room once every week to make my presence felt around the entire house.

What’s your perfect breakfast in bed?

Me serving it!

This or that?

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram

Beaches or mountains?

Both

Shilpa Shetty or Malaika Arora?

Both are my friends. Shilpa’s massy while Malaika is classy!

Geeta Kapoor or Remo D’Souza?

Can’t choose between my parents!

Money or fame?

Money

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch