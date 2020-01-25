Personal Agenda with Naezy: “Asli hip-hop is staying true to your roots and rapping your heart out!”

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:59 IST

All About Naezy Date of birth: August 10

Sunsign :Leo

Place of birth: Mumbai

Hometown: Mumbai

School/college: St. Joseph High School, Kurla/ Rizvi College, Mumbai & Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Mumbai

High point of your life: The recent release of my first album, Maghreb

Low point of your life: Taking a year-long sabbatical from music

Define Naezy in three original lines.

Naezy, Naved ka bhavishya hai,

ek asaadharan roop hai,

jiska ek maksad hai aur woh hai inquilab

What’sasli hip-hop according to you?

Staying true to your roots and rapping your heart out!

Tell us the best and worst thing about the hip-hop scene in Mumbai.

The best part is the fact that it’s original and authentic, the worst is that it’s too hyped.

Name the most underrated rapper in India today?

Prabhdeep.

Naezy’s Favourites Movie: Rang De Basanti (2006)

Comfort food: Anything with lots of cheese and lots of meat

Holiday destination: Countryside, in the UK

Hindi word: Aatm-sammaan

Indian hip-hop artist: Mawali

And the last show you binge-watched...?

2 Broke Girls.

What’s the most over-the-top filmy thing you have done in real life?

I’ve tried to dress like Salman Khan.

List three things nobody knows about you.

I like listening to Taylor Swift, I like swimming in the sea and I hate paying taxes!

If you could time travel, what era you would pick and for what?

The ’90s so I could drive a Mustang in south Bombay.

An advice you’d have given your 10-year-old self...?

Be disciplined and stay away from girls!

On My Phone Most used app: Instagram

First app I check: News

On speed dial: My manager

Last thing googled: How to pay online challan to traffic police

Last person texted: Divine

What makes your new album unique?

I’ve opened up about my love life through a love song, Pyaar Hai. And technically, we have reached an international standard of music through this.

5 things you want to do in 2020... ?

An album tour, collaborations beyond hip hop, travelling to the Mecca of hip hop (New York city), build a new sneaker collection, and find a girlfriend!

What would the title of your biography be?

Kurla to Compton.

From HT Brunch, January 26, 2020

