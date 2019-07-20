Personal Agenda with Sayani Gupta: “I’d like to see a day when we’re less obsessed with stars”

A TV show you’ve recently binge-watched…?

Made in Heaven.

What’s the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?

‘You are art.’

In a nutshell Date of birth: October 9

Sunsign: Libra

Place of birth: Kolkata

First break: Second Marriage Dot Com (2012)

School/college: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata/ Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi and Film and Television Institute of India, Pune

A secret skill no one knows you have…?

I’m very good at solving mysteries.

What’s the funniest thing you’ve overheard on a movie set?

When they scream: “Baby ka mundi kaato.” ‘Baby’ is the light they use on set.

And the funniest thing people assume about you…?

A lot of people think I’m baniya because of my surname. But, I’m actually Bengali!

If you woke up as a man, what would you do?

Check if I have hair in my ears. That’s pretty gross.

Given a choice of anyone in the world, who would you have as a dinner guest?

Shah Rukh Khan.

A change you’d like to see in the film industry...?

I’d like to see a day when we’re less obsessed with stars and give due credit to everyone who is involved in the process of filmmaking and a change in the obsession with fair skin.

What would constitute a perfect day for you?

A good 10-hour sleep, followed by a cup of coffee, a good day at work, a concert or an art exhibition and end it with a single malt with my friends.

On Sayani’s phone An Instagram account you love: @homster (Homi Adajania)

Most used apps: WhatsApp and Instagram

On your speed dial: My manager, make-up artist, two of my closest friends and my mom

First song on your Spotify: Gloria

Last app you check before going to bed: Instagram

If you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality, what would it be?

Patience.

What is your go-to outfit?

Shorts and T-shirt or anything with denims.

Your cheat meal would include…?

I eat everything every day. But, I’m a sucker for sweets.

A book that had a lasting impact on you…?

Ways of Seeing by John Berger.

From HT Brunch, July 21, 2019

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 20:49 IST