Personal Agenda with Sayani Gupta: “I’d like to see a day when we’re less obsessed with stars”

A TV show you've recently binge-watched…?Made in Heaven.What's the weirdest thing someone has said to you on social media?'You are art.' In a nutshell Date of birth: October 9Sunsign: LibraPlace of birth: KolkataFirst break: Second Marriage Dot Com (2012)School/college: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kolkata/ Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi and Film and Television Institute of India, PuneA secret skill no one knows you have…?I'm very good at solving mysteries. What's the funniest thing you've overheard on a movie set?When they scream: "Baby ka mundi kaato." 'Baby' is the light they use on set.And the funniest thing people assume about you…?A lot of people think I'm baniya because of my surname. But, I'm actually Bengali! If you woke up as a man, what would you do?Check if I have hair in my ears. That's pretty gross. Given a choice of anyone in the world, who would you have as a dinner guest?Shah Rukh Khan.A change you'd like to see in the film industry...?I'd like to see a day when we're less obsessed with stars and give due credit to everyone who is involved in the process of filmmaking and a change in the obsession with fair skin. What would constitute a perfect day for you?A good 10-hour sleep, followed by a cup of coffee, a good day at work, a concert or an art exhibition and end it with a single malt with my friends. On Sayani's phoneAn Instagram account you love: @homster (Homi Adajania) Most used apps: WhatsApp and Instagram On your speed dial: My manager, make-up artist, two of my closest friends and my momFirst song on your Spotify: Gloria Last app you check before going to bed: InstagramIf you could wake up tomorrow having gained any one quality, what would it be?Patience. What is your go-to outfit?Shorts and T-shirt or anything with denims. Your cheat meal would include…?I eat everything every day. But, I'm a sucker for sweets.A book that had a lasting impact on you…?Ways of Seeing by John Berger.From HT Brunch, July 21, 2019