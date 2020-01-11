Personal Agenda with Siddhant Chaturvedi: “I would swipe right for Deepika Padukone!”
The Gully Boy actor also talks about that one thing he hates about Bollywood partiesbrunch Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:45 IST
- Date of birth: April 29, 1993
- Sunsign :Taurus
- Place of birth: Baliya, Uttar Pradesh
- Hometown: Mumbai
- School/college:Gokuldham High School/Mithibai College, Mumbai
- First break: Luv Ranjan’s mini web series Life Sahi Hai
- High point of your life: Appearing in Inside Edge on Netflix that got me noticed as an actor
- Low point of your life: Getting rejected in auditions and not getting work initially
If not an actor, what would you have been?
A very bad chartered accountant.
A lie you tell often?
That I would be a very bad CA!
What is your pet peeve?
At Bollywood parties, no one dances, while I really like to dance.
What brings a smile on your face?
Whenever my parents wake up and see my name or picture in the papers and feel happy that I’ve made it.
What is your biggest takeaway from working with Ranveer Singh inGully Boy?
Being absolutely passionate and true to your art.
What would your detox menu be?
Food made by my mom.
And your feel-good binge...?
Aloo, puri and kheer, all made by Mom.
A show that you binge-watched?
The Patriot.
What’s your favourite social media app?
I’m quite fond of Instagram.
Are you a romantic or a realist?
I’m a complete romantic.
- The first app I check in the morning: Inshorts
- Most re-watched on YouTube: Dance tutorials by Ian Eastwood
- Last Insta post: About the new HP Spectre 360, it’s quite swanky with great specs!
- On speed dial: My younger brother
- Favourite filter: I don’t use filters on Insta. I use Snapseed. Most of it would be grainy or cinematic.
- The last person you call at night: My manager (Radhika)
Who would you swipe right for on Tinder?
I’m not sure if Deepika Padukone is on Tinder, but it would be her.
A piece of advice you wish someone gave you 10 years ago?
That it’s better to sign up with a manager rather than thinking of walking randomly into auditions on your own.
Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter
From HT Brunch, January 12, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch