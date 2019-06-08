Personal Agenda with Vivian Dsena: The actor reveals why he wants to raid Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobe

All about Vivian Date of birth: June 28

Sun sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Ratlam

First break The show Kasamh Se (2006)

School/college: Bhonsala Military School, Nashik / Lokmanya Tilak Science & Commerce College, Ujjain

High point of your life: When my mother, my biggest critic, felt I have finally learnt to act after seeing me in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012)

Low point of your life: When my show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010) went off air

What’s the last thing you googled?

A restaurant’s number to order biryani.

If you got to raid a celebrity’s closet, who would it be?

I’d raid Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobe for his shoes and Salman Khan’s for his denims and belts.

And the last show you binge-watched...?

Lucifer (2016) on Netflix.

If not an actor, what would you have been?

A footballer.

What’s the one thing no one knows about you?

I cook very good non-vegetarian food.

What’s the weirdest thing you have ever eaten?

A crab – it’s also my star sign. It was quite weird.

According to you, what’sthe sexiest thing about a woman?

Her simplicity.

Andwhat’s the cheesiest pick-up line someone has used on you?

There have been quite a few! But one I remember: ‘Why don’t you change your second name to dessert?’

An advice you wish someone had given you 15 years ago?

I wish someone would’ve told me that I shouldn’t trust everyone I come across in Mumbai.

What’s your most irrational fear?

That everything has come to an end

If you were a TV show, what would the title be?

Stay away please.

On Vivian’s phone First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp

Most used app: Netflix

A YouTube video you’ve rewatched: Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Favourite filter: No filter

Number of notifications: Zero. No one messages me!

From HT Brunch, June 9, 2019

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 22:42 IST