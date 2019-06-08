Personal Agenda with Vivian Dsena: The actor reveals why he wants to raid Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobe
Plus, the TV actor picks crabs as the weirdest thing he's ever eaten!
- Date of birth: June 28
- Sun sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Ratlam
- First break The show Kasamh Se (2006)
- School/college: Bhonsala Military School, Nashik / Lokmanya Tilak Science & Commerce College, Ujjain
- High point of your life: When my mother, my biggest critic, felt I have finally learnt to act after seeing me in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012)
- Low point of your life: When my show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010) went off air
What’s the last thing you googled?
A restaurant’s number to order biryani.
If you got to raid a celebrity’s closet, who would it be?
I’d raid Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobe for his shoes and Salman Khan’s for his denims and belts.
And the last show you binge-watched...?
Lucifer (2016) on Netflix.
If not an actor, what would you have been?
A footballer.
What’s the one thing no one knows about you?
I cook very good non-vegetarian food.
What’s the weirdest thing you have ever eaten?
A crab – it’s also my star sign. It was quite weird.
According to you, what’sthe sexiest thing about a woman?
Her simplicity.
Andwhat’s the cheesiest pick-up line someone has used on you?
There have been quite a few! But one I remember: ‘Why don’t you change your second name to dessert?’
An advice you wish someone had given you 15 years ago?
I wish someone would’ve told me that I shouldn’t trust everyone I come across in Mumbai.
What’s your most irrational fear?
That everything has come to an end
If you were a TV show, what would the title be?
Stay away please.
- First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp
- Most used app: Netflix
- A YouTube video you’ve rewatched: Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
- Favourite filter: No filter
- Number of notifications: Zero. No one messages me!
