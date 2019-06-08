Today in New Delhi, India
Personal Agenda with Vivian Dsena: The actor reveals why he wants to raid Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobe

Plus, the TV actor picks crabs as the weirdest thing he’s ever eaten!

brunch Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:42 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
HindustanTimes
Hrithik Roshan,Salman Khan,Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena says if not an actor, he’d have been a footballer!T-shirt, Westsport(Luv Israni)
All about Vivian
  • Date of birth: June 28
  • Sun sign: Cancer
  • Place of birth: Ratlam
  • First break The show Kasamh Se (2006)
  • School/college: Bhonsala Military School, Nashik / Lokmanya Tilak Science & Commerce College, Ujjain
  • High point of your life: When my mother, my biggest critic, felt I have finally learnt to act after seeing me in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2012)
  • Low point of your life: When my show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010) went off air

What’s the last thing you googled?
A restaurant’s number to order biryani.

If you got to raid a celebrity’s closet, who would it be?
I’d raid Hrithik Roshan’s wardrobe for his shoes and Salman Khan’s for his denims and belts.

And the last show you binge-watched...?
Lucifer (2016) on Netflix.

If not an actor, what would you have been?
A footballer.

What’s the one thing no one knows about you?
I cook very good non-vegetarian food.

What’s the weirdest thing you have ever eaten?
A crab – it’s also my star sign. It was quite weird.

According to you, what’sthe sexiest thing about a woman?
Her simplicity.

Andwhat’s the cheesiest pick-up line someone has used on you?
There have been quite a few! But one I remember: ‘Why don’t you change your second name to dessert?’

An advice you wish someone had given you 15 years ago?
I wish someone would’ve told me that I shouldn’t trust everyone I come across in Mumbai.

What’s your most irrational fear?
That everything has come to an end

If you were a TV show, what would the title be?
Stay away please.

On Vivian’s phone
  • First app you check in the morning: WhatsApp
  • Most used app: Netflix
  • A YouTube video you’ve rewatched: Dil Diyan Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
  • Favourite filter: No filter
  • Number of notifications: Zero. No one messages me!

From HT Brunch, June 9, 2019

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 22:42 IST

tags

