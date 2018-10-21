Pre-wedding fashion: “Wow, you can wear that to a wedding?!!”

Wedding wear has gone through a seismic shift. We’re no longer looking at vermillion reds and rani pinks as the go-to colour for brides. Not only can you style your high-street pieces like a crisp white shirt or a belt with your wedding wear but also look at monochromes to give your attire a classic touch. Who would’ve thought?

2 ways to make white your wedding colour

Monochromatic colours are a big trend at the moment, so don’t shy away from white. (On Tatiana: Top and lehenga, Varun and Nidhika; necklace and maang tika, Chand Sethi; earring worn as side head gear, Ritika Bhasin Gupta Reinventing Jewellery) (Shivamm Pathak)

Monochromatic colours are in at the moment. Besides, white and off-white look beautiful on Indian skin, so the desi bride too must not shy away from white on her big day. Tarun Tahiliani tells you how:

A dalliance with drapes: Plain draping can work wonders when it comes to white bridal wear. So, a draped lehenga with a corset and an attached dupatta is ideal.

Toast to textures: A traditional lehenga with lots of kalis and gold gota works well too. You could also go for appliqué in the form of tone-on-tone flowers. Classic embroideries in white like Chikan and resham look beautiful in bridal wear.

4 ways to ace your D-day in a gown

Breaking away from wedding traditions can be fun for the modern bride. (On Tatiana: Dress, Elisha Wadhwani; necklace & earring worn as bracelet, Ritika Bhasin Gupta Reinventing Jewellery; earrings, RESA Fine Jewellery by Megha Malik) (Shivamm Pathak)

Unconventional wedding dresses is a scary thought for most brides. But breaking away from wedding traditions can be fun. Execute this fab trend in these cool ways, says designer Amy Billimoria

1. Opt for tops that create optical illusion and nude underlays. The key is finding a balance. Keep it safe by choosing one over the other, or release your inner daredevil and go all in!

2. Going for a gown in sheer fabric provides a variety of options for your bridesmaids as well. If you’re going for a tank-style gown with delicate lace atop illusion fabric, try finding a fabulous bridesmaid gown to complement it!

3. If you wish to flaunt your curves, choose a sheer couture gown in a nude or a pastel shade.

4. Go minimalistic on the accessories.

Make-up: 3 ideas to set the foundation to contemporary

For day weddings, brides should go for oranges and pinks and reds tinted with pink or megenta! (On Sanjana: Top and lehenga, Astha Narang Designs; earrings, RESA Fine Jewellery by Megha Malik) (Shivamm Pathak)

For day weddings, brides go for subtle-hued oufits. So, the make-up must be vibrant for her to outshine the others. Ladies, go for oranges and pinks and reds tinted with pink or megenta on our Big Day!

Note: Glitter is passe...

1. Make-up artist Rashmi Shastri tells you how to pick the hues to complement your skin tone!

2. For the dusky diva, colours that work are copper or gold on the eyes, while the face could exude a peach glow.

3. Lighter skinned brides could opt for make-up in shades of pink and go for a smudged liner.

4. For the olive skin oranges work well and and you could safely play with shades of pink.

4 ways to be a bride-chilla in pastels

Pastels work best for day weddings and functions rather than main pheras. (On Sanjana (left): Outfit, Jyoti Sahni; neckpiece worn as headpiece and bangle, Ritika Bhasin Gupta Reinventing Jewellery; Hand piece on the other hand and nose ring, Chand Sethi; On Tantiana (right): Outfit, Pooja Shroff; earrings and bracelet, Ritika Bhasin Gupta Reinventing Jewellery; maang tika, RESA Fine Jewellery by Megha Malik) (Shivamm Pathak)

Aqua is a lovely, fresh hue for a destination or theme weddings rather than a conventional one. So, it works perfectly for a seaside resort or some place tropical as it catches the mood of the ceremony perfectly! Brides and grooms colour coordinate their outfits these days, so if the bride is dressed in aqua, the groom can go for a white or an off-white outfit with aqua accents. Fashion designer Nachiket Barve tells you more:

1. Selecting the right pastel hue is most important. Those who are very fair can pull off extremely bright pastels like peach or baby pink. If you’re wheatish, go for pastels like onion pink.

2. Gauge if the wedding is in the day or evening and what the decor looks like. If it’s a baroque banquet with maroon decor, the pastels will be washed out. They work best for day weddings and functions rather than main pheras.

3. ‘The bling factor’ is important too for, at end of the day, a wedding is a dressy affair. Bling works for strong hues like fuchsia or peacock blue. Pastels needs embellishments like metallic embroidery to work and make the outfit dressy. Go for a bright accent in your make-up like a strong lip colour or eye shadow.

4. Keep in mind that different embellishments work for evening and daytime functions. So, after dark go for pastels dressed with applique and mirror work and stick with antique finish for day ceremonies.

Don’t like sleeves? 4 fun ways to go strappy!

Brides today are opting for strappy blouses or off-shoulder corsets, especially for the mehendi, sangeet and reception. (On Sanjana: Top and lehenga, Varq by Varun & Nidhika; nose ring worn as head gear, Chand Sethi; earrings, RESA Fine Jewellery by Megha Malik) (Shivamm Pathak)

As more and more weddings are held all year round in exotic destinations, brides are not looking to wear the traditional choli or blouse with their lehengas. They are opting for strappy blouses or off-shoulder corsets, especially for the mehendi, sangeet and reception. Suneet Verma tells you how to pull it off!

1. Select a silhouette that shows your best features. If you have a nice collarbone, and slim arms, go for a wide neckline that will enhance you and show off your jewellery.

2. You can wear a cold-shoulder blouse with beaded fringes that is totally trending right now and it looks youthful.

3. For the reception, you can wear a corset or a slim strap blouse with a sheer cape, which can be taken off for the party later.

5 ideas for the bride to skip the choli, dazzle in tops

Ditch the choli and opt for a top and lehenga this season. (On Tatiana: Top and lehenga, Ridhi Mehra; passa (hair accessory), Chand Sethi; bangles, Ritika Bhasin Gupta Reinventing Jewellery) (Shivamm Pathak)

Fashion designer Pallavi Mohan tells you how:

1. Pair your lehenga with a tucked-in shirt. Choose an elegant colour chiffon shirt with a bow tie at the collar.

2. Take the road less-travelled and pick a jacket to layer the top-lehenga look. Try experimenting with bugle beadwork.

3. Choose an elegant chanderi top. Match it with a skirt that is enhanced with hand-done thread embroidery and laser cut foil printed flowers.

4. Complement your look by wearing a cape with fine hand-braided fringe details Add a spark to your ensemble with florals and sequins.

5. For a classy look, go for a tailored jacket with fan fold inverted pleats at the hem.

4 ways to be a modern bride with a hint of tradition

Instead of the traditional lehenga, go for fusion wear gowns like drape saris or drape gowns. (On Tatiana: Palazzos & crop jacket, Saaj by Ankita; earrings, Chand Sethi) (Shivamm Pathak)

Dolly J, designer, says: “This look is perfect for a mehendi function where the bride wants to be experimental and easy by wearing something light weight. This is also perfect for the bride’s sister!” She gives the brides some tips:

1. Greys with silver embellishment works well in Western wear

2. Go for a fusion wear gowns like drape saris or drape gowns

3. Instead of red and maroon go for lilac, pale pink and aqua marine.

4. Instead of a traditional kalidar lehenga, a bride can go for a bias-cut trail lehenga, which makes it look like a gown-cum-lehenga.

