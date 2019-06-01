Pride month: Best LGBTQIA Instagram accounts to follow
Here are five inspiring Indian accounts that promote love and acceptancebrunch Updated: Jun 01, 2019 23:04 IST
1. @thequeermuslimproject (9.3K followers)
For LGBTQ+ rights and issues of Muslims
"Growing up as a lesbian Muslim of Pakistani descent, it was a roller coaster ride for me. When I was 7, my father became President of the local Islamic Society and I knew I was going to face hardship. I was judged by family members, emotionally blackmailed by them and soon found myself undergoing depression and anxiety. Being the only child was hard for me. It took me a very long time to accept myself. At the age of 25, I moved out but still found myself in a blocked mental state. I couldn’t figure out what I wanted to do in life. I was worried about what people thought of me. All I wanted was for my parents to love me. Then one day, I attended a retreat in California, where things changed for me drastically. I learnt that I wasn’t alone. Months after the retreat, I created a community for LGBTQ+ Muslims, who are faced with unique challenges due to their cultural, linguistic and religious identities called Iftikhar Community. I also run a podcast called Emmie Time, where I rant or give my opinions on important issues." (Emmie, She/Her) . . . #queermuslims #queermuslimsunplugged #lgbt #muslim #lesbian #lesbianofinstagram #lesbianquotes #lesbianmuslim #fridayquotes #fridaymood #weekendvibes #instagrammers #comingout #comingoutstory #family #islam #faith #sexuality #depression #anxiety #selfacceptance #community #podcast #queer #mentalhealth
The Queer Muslim Project was started in 2017 to advocate equal representation and inclusiveness for queer Muslims. It carries personal accounts of queer Muslims across India and South Asia about how they navigate through culture and identity.
2. @Yaariyan_lgbtq (1.9K followers)
To provide mental health support, finance tips and counter hate
My family of choice are my parents. They are supportive and love me unconditionally. I have my close friends, but I will always choose them. ~ Dhruv Ambegaokar @ambezingxsufjan We all have our families of choice. It's time to celebrate them. The Acceptance Meet 15th August, 2018 3:00pm to 7:30pm P.C. Saxena Auditorium, IIT Powai #TheAcceptanceMeet #tam2018 #FamiliesOfChoice18
Yaariyan is a group of young, positive people who actively work at organising events, healthcare seminars, workshops and other community-driven projects.
3. @Amra.odbhuth (1.2K followers)
A pop-up café for the queer by the queer
Amra Odbhuth, meaning we are queer, is a café and community space in Kolkata for interactive dialogue, exchange of ideas, events and interactions between people. The inclusivity of a space like this can be heartening.
4. @Queerkala (675 followers)
To provide a platform for artists from the community
A colourful and positive account, QueerKala promotes queer artists who have the talent and need a platform to put out their artwork. Talk about rainbow colours!
5. @pinklistindia (4.2K followers)
India’s first list of politicians who support LGBTQ+ rights
The Pink List India is a list of politicians who support gay rights, and have contested the general elections this year. The Pink List has been an inspiring space to make people aware of what the country is really thinking post decriminalisation of Section 377.
Wondering what this ever-expanding acronym stands for? At the time of going to press, here’s what Oxford Dictionary said…
LGBTQIA are initials that stand for Lesbian, gay, bisexual,transgender, queer (or questioning), intersex, and asexual (or allies).
From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019
