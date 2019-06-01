Pride month: Best LGBTQIA Instagram accounts to follow

1. @thequeermuslimproject (9.3K followers)

For LGBTQ+ rights and issues of Muslims

The Queer Muslim Project was started in 2017 to advocate equal representation and inclusiveness for queer Muslims. It carries personal accounts of queer Muslims across India and South Asia about how they navigate through culture and identity.

2. @Yaariyan_lgbtq (1.9K followers)

To provide mental health support, finance tips and counter hate

Yaariyan is a group of young, positive people who actively work at organising events, healthcare seminars, workshops and other community-driven projects.

3. @Amra.odbhuth (1.2K followers)

A pop-up café for the queer by the queer

Amra Odbhuth, meaning we are queer, is a café and community space in Kolkata for interactive dialogue, exchange of ideas, events and interactions between people. The inclusivity of a space like this can be heartening.

4. @Queerkala (675 followers)

To provide a platform for artists from the community

A colourful and positive account, QueerKala promotes queer artists who have the talent and need a platform to put out their artwork. Talk about rainbow colours!

5. @pinklistindia (4.2K followers)

India’s first list of politicians who support LGBTQ+ rights

The Pink List India is a list of politicians who support gay rights, and have contested the general elections this year. The Pink List has been an inspiring space to make people aware of what the country is really thinking post decriminalisation of Section 377.

Wondering what this ever-expanding acronym stands for? At the time of going to press, here’s what Oxford Dictionary said…

LGBTQIA are initials that stand for Lesbian, gay, bisexual,transgender, queer (or questioning), intersex, and asexual (or allies).

From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 22:38 IST