Pyjama party! 8 ways to look stylish and comfortable

The pyjama no longer needs to be restricted to just being your go-to garment to Netflix and chill at home with a jar of Nutella. Do you also have more PJs in your wardrobe than actual clothes? Here’s how you can make them your go-to garments for numerous occasions.

1. Rise and Shine – The lazy girl’s cheat sheet for a Sunday meal

The Sunday brunch perfect outfit (Dolly Haorambam )

Wear these PJs to: “Sunday brunch,” suggests Deepshikha.“The key to pulling off pyjamas for the day is to look unbelievably comfortable while being impeccably groomed, very much as if you ‘woke up like this’. To achieve that, you can pair pyjamas with a short wrap-cut top or with a loose button-down shirt knotted at the waist,” says Deepshikha, designer at Good Earth.

A faux pas: “Prints! Stick to solid colours,” says Kanika.

2. Dinner rush – Add colours and stilettoes

The dinner special look (Dolly Haorambam )

Wear these PJs to: “A dinner,” says fashion entrepreneur Priyanka Tolani, who specialises in organising fashion carnivals. “Keep the length of the pyjamas short and show off your stiletto heels. You can add a fancy clutch and a long neck accessory to this look. The fit of the pyjamas can be loose.”

A faux pas: “Walking out in running shoes!” she exclaims.

3. Errand girl– Look like you are supermarket-chic

A chilled out outfit for your trip to the supermarket (Dolly Haorambam )

Wear these PJs: “For running errands,” Priyanka recommends.“You can wear a colour-blocked top with the pyjamas in popping prints. You can also wear a crisp shirt or a shirt dress to make a statement,” she says.

Faux pas is: “Overdoing this look. Avoid loud accessories,” says fashion designer Yadvi Agarwal.

4. No dress code – Bring boudoir to the boardroom

A pyjama look that can be your workplace staple

Wear these PJs to: “Work,” says Yadvi.“Make the look a formal one by pairing a single-buttoned sharp blazer with pyjamas. You can wear a long pyjama-top, preferably with longitudinal stripes, over a waistcoat,” she says.

A faux pas: “Clashing colours and prints. Don’t overdo this look. For example, if the pyjama is printed, the blazer can be in a solid colour or in bold stripes,” she adds. And, Deepshikha says, “I wouldn’t wear stilettos or heels with this look – it’s flats all the way for me.”

5. Bottoms up – For the ‘wear-anything’ party

From a girls night in to a glamorous party, jazz this outfit up

Wear these PJs to: “A party,” says fashion designer Kanika Jain. “Opt for drawstring pyjamas that can be styled with a tank top or a bustier. To make the look more fun, try off-shoulder peasant tops. Wear a choker to make a statement,” she says. Also, fashion marketer Natasha Gupta who curates luxury pop-ups. feels satin pyjamas, in shades of burgundy or blue teamed with pearls, can look glamorous for a party too!

A faux pas: “Looking too cool! Do not walk out in a SpongeBob T-shirt paired with striped pyjamas,” she laughs.

6. Espresso essentials– Master Hugh Hefner-style dressing with an overcoat

The coffee date special PJ for all caffeine lovers

Wear these PJs to: “A coffee date,” says Yadvi Agarwal, fashion designer and founder of the label Yavï. “For a flattering look, you can pair pyjamas with flats. Add an overcoat if the length of the bottom is short.”

A faux pas:“Flip flops,” says fashion marketer Natasha.

7. Wedding crashers – Keep the wedding weekend (and your outfit) formality-free

A well-styled pyjama with a printed sari will make you stand out stylishly in weddings (Dolly Haorambam )

Wear these PJs to: “A wedding,” Kanika suggests. “I would recommend wearing a straight-fit kurta or a kalidaar over a pyjama for a wedding. You can also pick a solid-hued pyjama top along with a printed sari. Dhoti sari draping can be done as well,” says Yadvi.

A faux pas: The wrong kind of fabrics. “One can choose from chanderi or khadi (for daywear functions) to silks or crepes for evening wear,” says Kanika.

8. Flower power – Art is tricky. But, your outfit needn’t be!

Wear a stylish pyjama with a shirt dress to that art gallery exhibition (Dolly Haorambam )

Wear these PJs to: “A hip art gallery,” says Kanika. “I think wearing a pyjama with a dress can be a fun look. You can wear printed florals or colourful pyjamas with a shirt dress. To keep it classy, accessorise with minimal jewellery,” adds Yadvi.

A faux pas: “Making it look too casual. Accessories can add the crispness to an otherwise casual feel,” she says.

From HT Brunch, July 8, 2018

