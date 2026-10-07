In 1941, Henry Ford unveiled a car with crop-based body panels; his unusual experiment put plant materials on the road

Imagine that the body of your car was cultivated on a farm. At the 1941 Dearborn Days, the yearly local festival, Henry Ford had an opportunity to provide his own version. The Henry Ford Museum says he displayed a plastic car there on August 13, 1941. The vehicle became known as the soybean car. At the 1941 Dearborn Days, Ford introduced a soybean car featuring a lightweight design with plastic panels. Although halted by WWII, the project prompted ongoing exploration into plant-based materials, highlighting the potential for agriculture to contribute to the automotive industry and sustainable alternatives. (AI-generated/ ChatGPT)

The vehicle used a tubular steel chassis with 14 plastic panels and weighed 2,000 pounds, or 1,000 pounds less than a conventional steel car. Ford had other motivations too. He wanted a product that could connect agriculture with industry, use plastic to reduce reliance on scarce metals, and potentially make the car safer in a rollover.

A recipe no one ever wrote down Despite its famous name, the exact materials used in the plastic panels remain uncertain because no one recorded the formula. The Henry Ford Museum notes that one contemporary article described the panels as containing soybeans, wheat, hemp, flax, and ramie. Lowell E. Overly, the man who had much to do with developing the car, gave a somewhat different account.

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The project changed hands several times. Ford first put E.T. "Bob" Gregorie of the Styling Department in charge, but was not satisfied, so the work moved to the Soybean Laboratory in Greenfield Village. There, the project went to Overly, whose formal training was in tool and die design, with his supervisor, chemist Robert A. Boyer, helping with the work.

Then World War II intervened. The war halted civilian auto production, and the plastic car experiment stopped with it. A second unit was under construction when the war began, but it was abandoned, and postwar priorities shifted toward rebuilding the auto industry. Overly later said that Gregorie destroyed the completed car.

The well-known photograph of Ford striking a car with an ax also needs some context. It shows Ford's personal car fitted with a plastic rear deck lid rather than the soybean car itself. The ax had a rubber boot on its blade and reportedly flew up to 15 feet from Ford's hand after the demonstration. Ford used such demonstrations to showcase the durability he believed the plastic components offered.