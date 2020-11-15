e-paper
Ranveer Allahabadia: Communication is key

What do you do if your SO doesn’t want you to flaunt your abs on social media?

brunch Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 09:24 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia
Hindustan Times
Ranveer says don’t talking is key in relationships
{ Q+A }

Flaunt or taunt

QI’m showing gains at the gym, but my girl doesn’t want me to post my bare abs on Instagram. What do you think?

—Nikhil A, Via Instagram

Mate, you own your body. You owe it to yourself (and your trainer) to flaunt yourself a little. But you also owe it to your relationship to have long conversations. Communication bridges all gaps.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, November 15, 2020

