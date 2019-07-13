Today in New Delhi, India
ReadersPick: 10 shows to unwind at the end of a day

HT Brunch readers reveal their late-night stress busters

brunch Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:04 IST
Samreen Tungekar
Samreen Tungekar
Hindustan Times
doctor who,jane the virgin,bhabhi ji ghar par hai
A list of shows to ease your stress at the end of a long day

1.Doctor Who

“It gives me hope even on the darkest days!”

—Aashish Mehrotra, digital video officer, 33

2.Jane The Virgin

“It’s like the western version of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.”

—Rhea Kapoor, air hostess, 25

3.The Office

“It’s got everything, even the darkest humour with some of the greatest actors.”

—Vibhor Yadav, photographer, 26

4. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

“It’s like the revamped version of Shrimaan Shrimati and feels like reliving my childhood.”

—Rashmi Shastri, celebrity make-up artist, 28

5. Curb Your Enthusiasm

“The goofy observations are to die for and that makes it a no-frills, everlasting comedy.”

—Mayank Shekhar, movie critic, 39

6.Santa Clarita Diet

“It does have a dark side but the puns and situations are funny and make me feel lighter.”

—Tripty K Jagasia, mixed media artist, 28

7. The Great British Baking Show

“I love cooking and baking in my free time, so this show is my ideal wind-down.”

—Richa Dave, model, 25

8. House M.D.

“It just really calms me down and makes me feel like I’ll find a solution to anything.”

—Bhumika Sharma, Company Secretary, 25

9. Rick and Morty

“It’s hilarious yet senseless. You’ll be disgusted by Rick but then Morty makes you chortle.”

—Shirish Bhatt, sustainable development practitioner, 25

10. Masterchef Australia

“All that delicious food is calming to me. It’s like watching food porn!”

—Deepti Latwal, banker, 26

From HT Brunch, July 14, 2019

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 20:20 IST

tags

