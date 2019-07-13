ReadersPick: 10 shows to unwind at the end of a day

1.Doctor Who

“It gives me hope even on the darkest days!”

—Aashish Mehrotra, digital video officer, 33

2.Jane The Virgin

“It’s like the western version of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.”

—Rhea Kapoor, air hostess, 25

3.The Office

“It’s got everything, even the darkest humour with some of the greatest actors.”

—Vibhor Yadav, photographer, 26

4. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!

“It’s like the revamped version of Shrimaan Shrimati and feels like reliving my childhood.”

—Rashmi Shastri, celebrity make-up artist, 28

5. Curb Your Enthusiasm

“The goofy observations are to die for and that makes it a no-frills, everlasting comedy.”

—Mayank Shekhar, movie critic, 39

6.Santa Clarita Diet

“It does have a dark side but the puns and situations are funny and make me feel lighter.”

—Tripty K Jagasia, mixed media artist, 28

7. The Great British Baking Show

“I love cooking and baking in my free time, so this show is my ideal wind-down.”

—Richa Dave, model, 25

8. House M.D.

“It just really calms me down and makes me feel like I’ll find a solution to anything.”

—Bhumika Sharma, Company Secretary, 25

9. Rick and Morty

“It’s hilarious yet senseless. You’ll be disgusted by Rick but then Morty makes you chortle.”

—Shirish Bhatt, sustainable development practitioner, 25

10. Masterchef Australia

“All that delicious food is calming to me. It’s like watching food porn!”

—Deepti Latwal, banker, 26

From HT Brunch, July 14, 2019

