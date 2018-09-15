Sanam Puri’s music, Perry Poetry’s verses on this week’s WTF
Updated: Sep 15, 2018
Watch
It’s raining love with Sanam Puri’s rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Add it to your weekend playlist!
Tap
Love intense poetry? Perry Poetry (@perrypoetry) is worth tapping for its short takes on love and life.
Follow
Well, obviously. pic.twitter.com/XB0pHRor6Z— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 5, 2018
Besides being the literary goddess that she is, author J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) has the sassiest responses and best call out tweets to those who fill social media with filth.
From HT Brunch, September 16 , 2018
