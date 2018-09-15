Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 15, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sanam Puri’s music, Perry Poetry’s verses on this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Sep 15, 2018 19:47 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
sanam puri,bheegi bheegi raaton mein,adnan sami
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

It’s raining love with Sanam Puri’s rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Add it to your weekend playlist!

Tap

Love intense poetry? Perry Poetry (@perrypoetry) is worth tapping for its short takes on love and life.

Follow

Besides being the literary goddess that she is, author J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) has the sassiest responses and best call out tweets to those who fill social media with filth.

From HT Brunch, September 16 , 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 19:43 IST

tags

more from brunch