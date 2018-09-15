Sanam Puri’s music, Perry Poetry’s verses on this week’s WTF

Watch

It’s raining love with Sanam Puri’s rendition of Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Add it to your weekend playlist!

Tap

Love intense poetry? Perry Poetry (@perrypoetry) is worth tapping for its short takes on love and life.

Follow

Besides being the literary goddess that she is, author J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) has the sassiest responses and best call out tweets to those who fill social media with filth.

From HT Brunch, September 16 , 2018

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 19:43 IST