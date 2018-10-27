Say goodnight to sleeplessness!

Much like nutrition, we have a daily need for a certain amount of sleep, but about 30 per cent of the world’s population suffers from insomnia. Lack of sleep leads to lack of alertness, poor memory and makes us irritable, impatient and unproductive thanks to mood swings, headaches, and lack of concentration.

According to Ayurveda, sleep issues are linked to low energy levels, which is why the Ayurvedic strategy to induce sleep is not to sedate an already exhausted body but to rejuvenate and rebuild its reserves so that the body has the energy it requires to sedate itself and sleep deeply and naturally.

For centuries we have been using certain herbs to relax and unwind. Modern research backs their effectiveness as sleep aids. Take a look at some.

Brahmi:Brahmi cools the mind and nervous system, promotes daytime energy, and induces night time sleep.

Tulsi: Tulsi balances the hormones and thus provides stress relief.

Ashwagandha:Ashwagandha supports healthy sleep by rejuvenating the body and addressing stress-related fatigue. It helps the adrenal system regulate hormones and thus cope with stress.

Peppermint: The menthol present in peppermint is a natural muscle relaxant and helps to treat stress, anxiety and mental exhaustion.

Cardamom: In conditions of stress and sleeplessness, the application of cardamom oil around the nasal area helps induce relaxation and sound sleep.

Chamomile: An excellent calming herb, it relaxes both the body and the mind. It is a mild sedative which is safe and effective for both adults and children. A cup of chamomile tea at the end of the day helps calm the nerves and improve sleep.

From HT Brunch, October 28, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 22:20 IST