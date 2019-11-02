Selena Gomez, baby pictures and tongue-in-cheek humour in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:41 IST
Watch
Selena Gomez’s official video Lose You To Love Me is moving melody in black-and-white.
Tap
Scroll through _babyplanet_ for baby photos and videos to melt your heart. You can even tag your toddler and get featured!
View this post on Instagram
Follow❤️ @_babyplanet_ for more 💜 . . . . 🎥 Unknown Please DM for credit 📸 #babygirl #baby #babyplanet #babylovers #babyboy #babyshower #babys #babies #babylovers #babypet #babypetvideos #petvideos #babyfashion #babyfunny #babylovers #babygram #babyplanet #babylookstyle #babystore #babyclothes #best video #babyvideo #babymom #babydad #babylove #babyshower #babys babylove #babytag #babyroom #club #babyclub #babyproducts #babylovers #babe
Follow
For your doze of tongue-in-cheek humour follow comic, sitcom writer and author Kautuk Srivastava on @Cowtuk
Don't know what migraines have done to deserve a knighthood but here we are, calling them Sir Dard.— Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) October 12, 2019
From HT Brunch, November 3, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch