e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Selena Gomez, baby pictures and tongue-in-cheek humour in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:41 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustantimes
         

Watch

Selena Gomez’s official video Lose You To Love Me is moving melody in black-and-white.  

Tap

Scroll through _babyplanet_ for baby photos and videos to melt your heart. You can even tag your toddler and get featured! 

Follow

For your doze of tongue-in-cheek humour follow comic, sitcom writer and author Kautuk Srivastava on @Cowtuk 

From HT Brunch, November 3, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
KCR says will privatise 50% buses, gives striking employees 3-day deadline
RCEP pact will bring ‘untold hardship’ for farmers, small enterprises: Sonia Gandhi
RCEP pact will bring ‘untold hardship’ for farmers, small enterprises: Sonia Gandhi
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
‘This is Amitabh...’ he said, Anupama Chopra shares her many memories of Big B
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
‘India took big decision to get rid of terrorism’: PM Modi in Thailand
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

top brunch news