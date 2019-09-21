Sex chat done right! Five instagram accounts that advocate sex positivity

brunch

1. Ericka Hart

@ihartericka, 209K followers

Breast cancer survivor Ericka Hart is an activist and a sexuality educator with a Master’s of Education in Human Sexuality. Her page covers her work with Planned Parenthood, calling out how desire and pleasure can be political and dismantling the systemic patriarchy among other things. A large part of Ericka’s followers are queer and trans people of colour.

2. Ev’yan Whitney

@evyan.whitney, 69K followers

Whitney helps women and femme-identifying people free themselves from sexual shame. She has a podcast called The Sexually Liberated Woman and posts regularly on her blog, Sex Love Liberation. Both help women reclaim their sexuality. She has also founded #sensualselfiechallenge, and has created an online course and guidebook called Sexting Myself.

3. Karley Sciortino

@karleyslutever, 204K followers

Founder of Viceland show and book Slutever as well as a columnist with Vogue, Karley gives an entertaining yet witty take on sexual pleasure, sexual fluidity and the changing nature of sex work culture. She wants to reclaim the word ‘slut’ and encourage women to explore sex without shame.

4. Pink Bits

@pink_bits, 109K followers

The first step towards a healthy sex life is accepting yourself. Pink Bits has cute illustrations that honestly depict women as they are while celebrating body hair, stretch marks, scars, and showcasing women of all body types.

5. Sonalee

@thefatsextherapist, 86.8K followers

Sonalee Rashatwar is an intersectional queen. She aims to look at sexuality from a decolonised lens. From telling her followers how “fatphobia is not a sexual preference” to being against diet culture, Sonalee’s Instagram account is a daily reminder of all the things one needs to unlearn.

