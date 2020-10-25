e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: On watching your weight and random turn-offs

Shaheen Bhatt: On watching your weight and random turn-offs

The author and screenwriter advises working on personal goals and unburdening with expectations

brunch Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:33 IST
Shaheen Bhatt
Shaheen Bhatt
Hindustan Times
Shaheen advises to not lose sight of personal goals entirely when in a relationship and to judge men for wearing bling
Shaheen advises to not lose sight of personal goals entirely when in a relationship and to judge men for wearing bling
         

Slim chance

I’m 26 and have been in three fairly strong relationships. I realise I tend to gain weight the minute I have a boyfriend, then get fit when I’m single. Am I meant to be fit only when I’m alone?

—Aakriti Jalan, Via email

Weight gain in a relationship is often a sign of feeling secure and comfortable. This is not an inherently bad thing. However, it’s important not to lose sight of personal goals entirely. Take that comfort and security into a new arena and work towards your fitness goals with your partner. A weekly run together can be just as much fun as a high-calorie romantic dinner.

Jewel thief

I have a weird turn-off: when guys wear jewellery, I can’t get myself to feel attraction, irrespective of how perfect everything else is. Is something wrong with me?

—VC, On Instagram

Gender normative expectations take time, effort and reframing to unlearn. It’s kind of awesome that guys are choosing to wear jewellery rather than the weight of the world’s expectations. Give them a chance. Potential good thing > bling.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
J&K coalition is anti-BJP, not anti-national, says Farooq Abdullah
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
How China managed to consistently reduce PM 2.5 concentrations in recent years
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
On Trump’s ‘filthy India’ remark, Biden says ‘not how you talk about friends’
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Ahead of first phase of Bihar polls, barbs fly thick and fast
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78: Company
Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78: Company
China a ‘number one national security threat’ to US: Nikki Haley
China a ‘number one national security threat’ to US: Nikki Haley
Republic TV owners named as accused in TRP case
Republic TV owners named as accused in TRP case
IPL 2020: Fanboy moment for Pandya Bros as they get match jersey from Dhoni
IPL 2020: Fanboy moment for Pandya Bros as they get match jersey from Dhoni
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

top brunch news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In