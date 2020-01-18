Sing-along recipes, fallen humans, and some Shakespeare...in this week’s WTF
Updated: Jan 18, 2020
How about trying some simple cooking while humming the recipes! The Metronome, proud creator of the Brunch theme song, in her recent video is seen making wholesome and yummy Grilled Pomfret!
If you secretly love to see people take a tumble, you will definitely relate to the art of Sandro Giordano. On @remmidemmi, has carefully choreographed and stylised falls of people surrounded by their material possessions. Hilarious yet poignant!
Thanks to @IAM_SHAKESPEARE now Shakespeare geeks can randomly read lines from Shakespeare and try to find ‘reference to the context’. That should be someone’s idea of a fun game!
