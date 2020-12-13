e-paper
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Cellulite madness

Don’t over think your thigh cellulite. Focus on your leg days instead

brunch Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:44 IST
Sohrab Kushrushahi
Hindustan Times
Balance your workout with a good, clean diet
Thigh food

The cellulite on my thighs refuses to go, no matter how much I run. I’m a woman of 36. Any trick that can make me firm up?

—Deveika Rawall, Via Instagram

The trick lies in the mind. Stop thinking about it so much. I know that’s easier said than done, but love your body and enjoy what it is capable of doing. Cellulite won’t completely disappear with exercise but make sure you work hard on your leg days and it may help tighten the skin around the thigh region. Balance the effort you put in with your workouts with good clean food and you will only aid the process.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, December 13, 2020

