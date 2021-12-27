e-paper
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Defeat the dead lift

Hip thruster could be a good substitute for the dead lift for those with back issues

brunch Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:11 IST
Sohrab Khushrushahi
Hindustan Times
Have a weak back? You can do a simple glute bridge with some weight or dumbbells on your hips instead of the dead lift
Smart swap

What’s an effective alternative to the dead lift, which I can’t do because of my weak back?

—Pramod Mirchandani, Via email

Let’s first understand what exactly is wrong with that back of yours, so speak to a physiotherapist. If we can work on remedying the actual problem, that would be great. As for a substitute, a hip thruster is good and if that is too much, a simple glute bridge with some weight or dumbbells on your hips and/or high box step ups would be a good start. The aim is to work up to doing a dead lift, so three steps for you: (a) identify the problem, (b) find a remedy for it, (c) work on progressing the exercises.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

