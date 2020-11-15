Spectator by Seema Goswami: Let there be light

brunch

I bet that when the Covid-19 alarm bells began ringing around March, you did not think that the Coronavirus would still be keeping us housebound and away from our extended family as Diwali came around.

And yet, here we are!

This was the day when, in normal times, we would be calling on friends and family with some mithai, perhaps a bottle of champagne, or maybe even a present or two to wish them ‘Happy Diwali’. But, given the special circumstances this year, it’s only the most foolhardy – or dare I say it, foolish – among us who dared to socialize while there was a real and present danger that our actions could spread the virus even further. And, given the air pollution that we are struggling with– and which, doctors say, makes fighting Covid even more difficult – it would have been downright criminal to let off even a single firecracker.

So, how does one celebrate Diwali in the midst of a pandemic?

Well, here’s how I tried to make the best of the special day, getting into the festive spirit despite the doom and gloom all around us.

• Playing dress up. This has always been the best part of Diwali for me. The opportunity to pull out a beautiful sari that has been sulking in my closet for years and allowing it to sparkle and shine as it finally gets an airing. Did I hear you say that it is kind of pointless to make an effort with your appearance given that no one is watching? Well, silly, that’s why social media was invented. You can always post your pictures on Instagram, tagging all your friends, encourage them to do the same, and form a mutual admiration society that will give you all the validation you need – and more.

• Yes, I know, we are pretty much Zoomed out from those endless work calls and webinars, not to mention online classes. But this is the one time that getting all your family and friends together on a video call was actually kind of fun. You could check out the decorations in each other’s homes, you could tell your cousin how cute her baby daughter looked in a ghaghra choli, and you could even share a Diwali meal, even if all of you were eating it at your respective dining tables miles apart.

Spread the joy by distributing sweets. Watching other faces light up will light up your life as well!

• I have never been much for card games, but I get that for some people, Diwali is incomplete without a few hours of teen patti. Well, the good news is that you can now play online as well, getting all your usual card partners into a virtual room, where you try your luck against each other. And that’s just what some of my friends did. And I am happy to report that they said it was almost as fun as the real thing.

• For me, one of the most important aspects of this festival is keeping up with my family’s Diwali traditions. For some reason, my mother always made an immense pot of matar pulao for Diwali dinner, and this year I spent some time remembering her as I recreated that dish from memory. I didn’t invite all my neighbors over to dig in – as she would have – because, you know, Covid. But just eating it in her memory was special enough. And, of course, like her, I performed a special puja for Lakshmi Mata, praying that she blesses us with peace and prosperity, chanting the same words of the aarti that she knew by heart, and I have to read off a book.

• I hope all of you had as blessed a Diwali. And that your home is now heaving with packets of mithai, dry fruit and hampers full of goodies dropped off by friends, family and neighbours. But just because your dining table is drowning in kaju barfi, macaroons and besan laddus, there is no reason why you must eat it all. Spread the joy by distributing it to your staff and those who work in your building.

Load up your car and drive to the nearest intersection where there are kids begging for food. Watching their faces light up will light up your life as well. And make your New Year ever more blessed.

