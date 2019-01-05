Start the new year on a fun note with everything from glam grandparents to kabaddi spoofs on this week’s WTF
Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow on the first Sunday of the New Year!brunch Updated: Jan 05, 2019 19:34 IST
Watch
The Screen Patti’s Avengers playing kabaddi in a hilarious spoof. Find out if Thor can be as fast as any Indian Pro Kabaddi player!
Tap
Ari Seth Cohen’s @advancedstyle that features glamorous grannies and grandpas across the globe. Kick start 2019 in style!
Follow
"You look tired" is no longer an insult to me but merely an indication the person has powers of basic observation— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) 27 December 2018
Stand-up comedian Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) for making the ordinary into something extraordinarily funny
From HT Brunch, January 6, 2019
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Jan 05, 2019 19:33 IST