 Start the new year on a fun note with everything from glam grandparents to kabaddi spoofs on this week’s WTF
Here’s what you can watch, tap and follow on the first Sunday of the New Year!

brunch Updated: Jan 05, 2019 19:34 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
The Screen Patti,Avengers,kabaddi
Catch the Screen Patti’s Avengers playing kabaddi on YouTube or tap grandparents in glam avatars on Twitter

Watch

The Screen Patti’s Avengers playing kabaddi in a hilarious spoof. Find out if Thor can be as fast as any Indian Pro Kabaddi player!

Tap

Ari Seth Cohen’s @advancedstyle that features glamorous grannies and grandpas across the globe. Kick start 2019 in style!

Follow

Stand-up comedian Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) for making the ordinary into something extraordinarily funny

From HT Brunch, January 6, 2019

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 19:33 IST

tags

