Home / Brunch / Tahira Kashyap: Of women at work and working on your marriage

Tahira Kashyap: Of women at work and working on your marriage

Does it feel like your female boss doesn’t emphathise with issues women face at work? And is attraction everything in a relationship?

brunch Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 07:10 IST
Tahira Kashyap
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
Compassion and empathy is the best way to make peace at work
Compassion and empathy is the best way to make peace at work
         

Woman on top

My boss is a woman, but she never understands the challenges my female colleagues and I face. Shouldn’t she be more supportive of her gender?

—Tarini D, Via email

Perhaps she deliberately doesn’t want to play the woman card here. Perhaps she doesn’t want to be an anomaly being a woman boss in a patriarchal world. That doesn’t make her necessarily right but who knows what she is going through. Also, I feel a person has got to be unhappy to give unhappiness to others. How about giving compassion and empathy a try here. It really works!

Love’s labour’s lost

Is it possible to be in love, but not be attracted to your husband just two years after marriage?

—SV, Via Email

Seeing the unprecedented times we are living in, everything seems a possibility and honestly if it’s happening to you, then even more so you respect this feeling. However, I feel companionship, love and genuine concern outweighs the transitory attraction.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2020

