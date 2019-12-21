Techilicious by Rajiv Makhni: Best tech gifts for this Christmas

brunch

My last column forewarned you about the worst tech gifts ever, the kind that no one should give anyone. It’s time now to explore gadgets that actually make great tech gifts.

All room Wi-Fi speakers

Don’t gift a boring bluetooth speaker, aim higher and hit the Holy Grail. Start off someone’s collection of connected all-room Wi-Fi speakers. Products like Devialet Reactor, Harmon Citation, Sonos and Bose are acoustically incredible and add an extra dimension by playing music from one source in any room in the house.

Noise cancellation headphones

Noise cancellation headphones have now become so good that they are even used by audiophiles to listen to their music. Also, great for late night movie watching. And they are still your best travel mate on a long haul flight. The new Bose 700 and Sony XM3 are fantastic choices.

Wi-Fi mesh routers

Nothing sounds more boring than giving someone a Wi-Fi router, right? Wrong! Wi-Fi is as important as food and oxygen now. Thus a spotty Wi-Fi signal is a true nightmare. Improve someone’s Wi-Fi life with a mesh router. Multiple units placed all over the house give you fantastic Wi-Fi wherever you go. The Linksys Velop and Dlink Covr are true network warriors.

Smart sockets and bulbs

This sounds like a contradiction. After all, last week I said that anything that starts with the word ‘Smart’ should never be gifted. Here’s the exception. Smart bulbs and sockets bring idiot proof home automation without any new wiring. Smart sockets are a godsend as you can automate anything from a geyser to an air purifier to a reading lamp. You can even switch off all your Wi-Fi routers and phone chargers at an appointed time at night. Wipro ‘Next’ was the best I’ve tried.

Laptops

A bit of a splurge but if you really love someone – and are seeing them struggle with an old, ugly, pokey laptop – then gift them something that will change their life. You can go for literally any budget and still end up with a great device. The new Chromebooks are fantastic at a fraction of the price, Asus, HP, Dell and Acer do great stuff, the Microsoft Surface product line is world-class and the new Apple MacBook Pro 16 is literally the ultimate machine.

Action cameras

Action cams are no longer for action junkies. They are way better than anything else in the optical world. Small, built solid, waterproof (no case required), dual screens, fantastic video (with angles that are impossible from any other camera) and a tonne of add on accessories. The best ones are from DJI and GoPro.

Smart watch

Excellent battery life, no tethering with your phone, e-sim connectivity, great design, aggressive pricing. Some of your best bets are Apple Watch series 4/5, Amazfit GTR, Huawei GT2 and Samsung’s new e-sim Galaxy Watch.

Gaming machines

Want to see the biggest smile on any person from the age of nine to 90? A gaming machine is your best bet. The new Nintendo Switch Lite is a great portable gaming rig, the PlayStation 4 Pro is mind blowing in performance, the Asus ROG 2 is equal parts gaming machine and super phone, and Acer Nitro and HP Omen are gaming laptops on steroids.

Ebook reader

The new eBook readers beat the pants off any old book. Screens that look like paper, battery that gives you a month of reading, you can now write and take notes and features that make a tablet look scrawny in comparison. Amazon Kindle, the Boox Reader and products from LikeBook are complete jaw droppers.

I’ve run out of space but there are many others. Air purifiers are a gift of life (Dyson and Sharp are excellent), personal grooming is high on the feel good list (Braun Series 9 electric shaver and Dyson Air Wrap are truly state-of-the-art), wireless ear pods are still in demand (Apple’s noise cancellation air pods top the list) and if you really want to go OTT then a TV is an excellent gift too (One Plus and Xiaomi are giving old warhorses like Sony and Samsung a run for their money).

It’s time to make someone’s life a little bit more exciting with a tech gift. And with the list above, you can’t go wrong!

Rajiv Makhni is managing editor, Technology, NDTV, and the anchor of Gadget Guru, Cell Guru and Newsnet 3

Techilicious appears every fortnight

From HT Brunch, December 22, 2019

