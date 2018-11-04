The Lexus ES 300h driven and reviewed: Fast, not furious?

Sitting on the fringes of the luxury car market and playing a bit of a waiting game is what Lexus, the luxury brand of Toyota has been doing since it officially came to India in March 2017. There’s no real attempt to steal market share from its European rivals or aggressively expand its footprint in India. As a result, Lexus has operated in its own orbit catering to a small set of customers who prefer the brand’s unique mix of hybrid cars that offer comfort, refinement and ease of use.

But off late, Lexus is getting restless and wants to muscle in on the mainstream luxury brands and the first salvo it has fired is the all-new Lexus ES 300h, which squares off with formidable rivals like the Mercedes E-class and BMW 5-series.

Specs on point

Lightening your wallet by ~59.13 lakh, the ES 300h is on the pricier side compared to the competition but to sweeten the offer, the Lexus has loaded the ES 300h to gills with features, including 10 airbags. However, what really sets it apart is the petrol-electric hybrid engine, which gives a unique driving experience.

The thing about a hybrid luxury car is its astonishing refinement and smoothness. When running on pure electric power the ES 300h feels as quiet as a library and nicely cocoons you from the mayhem on the roads. Upping the comfort quotient are the brilliant seats with spot-on cushioning all around. The pair in front have a heating and cooling function too.

What really surprised me is the back seat, which runs the E-class (which has the best back seat in the business) close. Despite the sloping roofline, headroom won’t be an issue for tall people and neither will legroom, especially if you don’t have a passenger up front. The front seat can be moved forward electrically via dedicated buttons on the seat back rest located within easy reach for the rear passengers to operate. The backrest can be electrically reclined up to eight degrees and while that might not seem much on paper, it’s enough of an angle to allow you to very comfortably lean back.

Another surprise is the huge and deep boot, which can easily gobble up a couple of full-sized suitcases. Unlike other cars in its segment, the spare wheel is a full-sized tyre nicely tucked below the boot floor. All of this makes the ES hugely practical, especially for an outstation trip.

Driving home the idea

So what’s it like to drive? Hit the start button and, like a typical hybrid, there’s no sound. The ES will glide ahead in complete silence (as long as the battery has charge). Flex your right foot a bit and when the petrol engine does kick in, the transition from electric to hybrid is seamless. It accelerates quite briskly so be in no doubt that this is a pretty quick car. The speed is masked by the lack of drama and the ease with which it goes about its business in a way robs the Lexus of its character. It’s a little emotionless in that sense (though the exterior design and the massive ‘spindle’ grille does turn heads) and not a car that sets your pulse racing.

The interiors have a more functional, less evocative design. Seats in front have a heating and cooling function too!

The interiors too, though built from top quality materials, have a more functional than evocative design.

In fact, functionality and a stress-free ownership is the very core of the E300h’s appeal. What it loses out in driver appeal it makes up for with a refined and relaxed driving experience. Being a hybrid, fuel efficiency is great, but what customers will love is the fact that the 300h’s carbon footprint is much lower than any of its petrol or diesel rivals. In today’s politically correct world, the E300h’s green credentials is something owner’s will love to flaunt.

(Hormazd Sorabjee is one of the most senior and much loved auto journalists in India, and is editor of Autocar India Sunday Drive appears every fortnight)

From HT Brunch, November 4, 2018

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 00:36 IST